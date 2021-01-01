पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसडीएम को ज्ञापन:पटवारियों ने वेतन वृद्धि की मांग, सीएम के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन

टोडाभीम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र में कार्यरत पटवारियों ने सोमवार को राजस्थान पटवार संघ के बैनर तले एसडीएम दुर्गाप्रसाद मीना को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा.है। पटवारियों ने ज्ञापन के माध्यम से बताया कि एक फरवरी से ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का बहिष्कार करने के साथ ही सरकारी वाट्सऐप ग्रुप से भी लेफ्ट होने का एलान किया है।पटवारियों ने की वेतन वृद्धि की मांग पटवार संघ उपशाखा टोडाभीम अध्यक्ष शिवराम मीणा ने बताया कि पूर्व में हुए समझौतों को लागू करने, मांगों और समस्याओं के निस्तारण के संबंध में 13 माह से लगातार जनप्रतिनिधियों के मार्फत भी सरकार को मांग पत्र भेज चुके हैं। जिनमें मुख्य रूप से वेतन वृद्धि के लिए ग्रेड-पे बढ़ाने और पदोन्नति के नियमों में शिथिलता देने की मांग को लेकर पिछले लंबे समय से आंदोलनरत पटवारियों ने यह निर्णय किया है। पटवारी लंबे समय से पटवारियों का ग्रेड-पे 2400 से बढ़ाकर 3600 करने, पदोन्नति नियमों में शिथिलता देते हुए 9, 18, 27 साल के नियमों की जगह 7, 14, 21, 28 और 32 साल करने की मांग लंबे समय से कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए मंत्री, विधायक, अधिकारी सहित हर स्तर पर ज्ञापन देने, काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध जताने और सदबुद्धि यज्ञ भी किया हैं।इसके बावजूद भी पटवारियों की मांगों को नहीं सुना जा रहा । पटवारियों ने बताया कि पिछले 15 जनवरी से 22 पटवार मंडल पर कार्य बहिष्कार कर रखा है, जहां पटवारियों को अतिरिक्त कार्यभार सौंप गया है। ऐसे में यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि अब सभी पटवारी पूरे प्रदेश में फसल बीमा योजना के तहत जो ऑनलाइन क्रॉप कटिंग का काम करते हैं उसे नहीं करेंगे। इसके अलावा विभाग के बनाए ऑफिशियल वाट्सऐप ग्रुप से भी लेफ्ट होंगे। साथ ही 8 फरवरी को सभी संभागीय मुख्यालयों पर लाल बस्ता सड़क पर रैली और 20 फरवरी को जिला मुख्यालय पर एक यूनिट 3600 के नाम रक्तदान शिविर आयोजन के बाद 28 फरवरी को संभाग स्तर पर पटवार समिति की ओर से आंदोलन की आगामी रणनीति तैयार होगी। इसको लेकर उपखंड स्तर पर सोमवार को राजस्थान सरकार के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।पूर्व में हुए समझौता को लागू नहीं करने से पटवारी नाराज, कार्य का बहिष्कारनादौती | नादौती तहसील क्षेत्र के हल्का पटवारियों ने राजस्थान पटवार संघ से पटवारी की वेतन विसंगती दूर करने आदि मांग को लेकर हुए समझौता को लागू करने की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम रामनिवास मीना को ज्ञापन दिया। राजस्थान पटवार संघ नादौती अध्यक्ष ज्ञानसिंह मीना आदि ने बताया कि पटवारी की वेतन विसंगति एवं वेतन सुधार सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर पूर्व में राजस्थान पटवार मंडल संघ के साथ जो समझौता किया गया है उसे सरकार द्वारा लागू नहीं करने से पटवारियों में रोष व्याप्त है। राजस्थान पटवार संघ के निर्देशानुसार नादौती तहसील के पटवारी अतिरिक्त पटवार मंडलों के सम्पूर्ण कार्य का बहिष्कार अनवरत जारी रखेंगे, ऑन लाइन क्रोप कटिंग का सम्पूर्ण बहिष्कार करेगा, राजकीय अवकाश के दिन कार्य नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया है। प्रेमसिंह, चेतराम आदि पटवारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser