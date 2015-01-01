पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्विरोध सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष:राकेश मीना दूसरी बार बने निर्विरोध सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष

टोडाभीम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के बालाजी रोड पर स्थित भीम पैलेस में पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों की सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष के चुनाव को लेकर पूर्व प्रधान रामसिंह मीना की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में उपस्थित सभी नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों के द्वारा सर्वसम्मति से नांगल शेरपुर सरपंच राकेश मीना को दूसरी बार टोडाभीम पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र का निर्विरोध सरपंच संघ का अध्यक्ष चुना गया। बैठक में जौल सरपंच भरतलाल मीना के द्वारा राकेश मीना को सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष चुनने का प्रस्ताव रखा गया। जिसका बैठक में उपस्थित पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के समस्त सरपंचों के द्वारा समर्थन किया गया। गौरतलब यह है कि राकेश मीना पिछले कार्यकाल में भी सरपंच संघ के अध्यक्ष चुने गए थे। पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों ने मीना के पिछले कार्यकाल में सरपंच संघ के हित मे लिए गए सराहनीय कार्यों को मद्देनजर रखते हुए उन्हें फिर टोडाभीम सरपंच संघ का निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष चुना गया। समस्त सरपंचों के द्वारा नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष राकेश मीना का माला व साफा पहनाकर भव्य स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर मोरड़ा सरपंच विजेंद्र सिंह, नांगललाट सोमोती देवी, भीमपुर सरपंच धर्मेंद्र बैरवा, गोरड़ा पपीता देवी , शेखपुरा संगीत महावर, खेड़ी सरपंच लखन लाल मीणा, भंडारी सरपंच मुकेश मीना, लपावली सुनीता देवी, कंजौली रामपति देवी, बालघाट हंसराज बैरवा, अजीजपुर कावेरी देवी मीना, जौल भरतलाल मीना, नांगलशेरपुर सरपंच राकेश मीना, मुंडिया सजनदेवी, झाडीसा सरपंच मनिन्द्र सिंह, उरदैन सरपंच विमला देवी, धवान सरपंच गुड्डीदेवी, कमालपुरा सरपंच कमलेश, भजेड़ा सरपंच हरि मीना, कटारा अजीज सरपंच मुकेशी देवी, पदमपुरा सरपंच सुशील देवी मीना सहित दो दर्जन से अधिक सरपंच उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें