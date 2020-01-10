पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्मचारी महासंघ आग बबूला:राजस्व लेखाकार से मारपीट के बाद राज्य कर्मचारी महासंघ आग बबूला

टोडाभीम13 घंटे पहले
  • महासंघ ने एसडीएम को कलेक्टर के नाम सौंपा ज्ञापन

स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा तहसील कार्यालय में कार्यरत राजस्व लेखाकार के साथ अनावश्यक रूप से पुलिस द्वारा मारपीट करने के मामले को लेकर राजस्थान कर्मचारी महासंघ ने जिला कलेक्टर के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया गया । राजस्व कर्मचारी महासंघ ने ज्ञापन के माध्यम से बताया कि रविवार को एसडीएम दुर्गाप्रसाद मीना, पुलिस उप अधीक्षक कमल प्रसाद मीना, तहसीलदार विनोद कुमार मीना एवं थाना अधिकारी मनोहरलाल मीना के द्वारा ग्राम नांगल लाट में मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया गया । उसी दौरान तहसील कार्यालय में कार्यरत राजस्व लेखाकार तेजराम मीणा निवासी नांगल लाट अपने घर के बाहर स्थित गांव की अथाई पर गांव के लोगों के साथ बैठा हुआ था ।प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ गए पुलिसकर्मियों ने मीना के साथ बेवजह मारपीट कर अभद्रता की गई। उन्होंने कलेक्टर को भेजे ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि पुलिस विभाग के कर्मचारी आए दिन मंत्रालय कर्मचारी भूअभिलेख निरीक्षक तथा पटवारियों के साथ जानबूझकर अभद्रता कर मारपीट करते हैं । पुलिस के द्वारा कोरोना ड्यूटी में लगे भनकपुरा पटवारी के साथ पूर्व में थाने के पास मंडी मोड़ पर मारपीट की गई थी। तहसील कर्मिकों के द्वारा इस संबंध में पूर्व में भी एक ज्ञापन उपखंड अधिकारी को दिया गया था परंतु उसमें अभी तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई है।

