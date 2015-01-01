पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकर्ताओं से की चर्चा:संभाग प्रभारी ने पालिका चुनावों को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं से की चर्चा

टोडाभीम4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के बालाजी रोड़ पर स्थित भीम पैलेस में भाजपा की पालिका चुनावों के लेकर बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता भाजपा के मंडल अध्यक्ष राजकुमार सिंह राजावत के द्वारा की गई। बैठक में मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा के जिला संभाग प्रभारी भानुप्रताप सिंह राजावत एवं जिलाध्यक्ष बृजलाल डिकोलिया ने कार्यकर्ताओं से पालिका चुनावों को लेकर विस्तृत रूप से चर्चा की गई साथ ही चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक कार्यकर्ताओं से टिकट के आवेदन फार्म दिए गए जिन्हें भरकर तीन दिवस के अंदर मंडल अध्यक्ष राजकुमार सिंह रजावत को जमा करवाए। आगामी पालिका चुनावों में टोडाभीम पालिका में भाजपा का अध्यक्ष बनाने को लेकर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को अभी से अपने वार्डों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के चिन्ह को जिताने के लिए काम करने का आह्वान किया गया। पालिका चुनावों में पार्टी के मूल कार्यकर्ता को ही पार्टी का उम्मीदवार बनाया जाएगा। टोडाभीम नगर पालिका में हम सब कार्यकर्ता मिलकर भाजपा का पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाएंगे।भाजपा जिला संभाग प्रभारी भानुप्रताप सिंह राजावत ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज भाजपा देश ही नही समस्त विश्व मे सबसे मजबूत पार्टी के रूप में उभरकर आई है। ओबीसी मोर्चा के जिला अध्यक्ष अतरूप सिंह ने कहा की भाजपा का मुख्य उद्देश्य है की पालिका चुनावों में पालिका क्षेत्र की जनता की आवाज को ध्यान में रखकर प्रत्याशियों के चयन किया जाएगा। शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष राजकुमार ने बताया की बैठक में उक्त बैठक में प्रदेश एवं जिला के निर्देशानुसार मण्डल अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट राजकुमार सिंह राजावत ने पालिका क्षेत्र के 25 वार्डों के प्रभारी नियुक्त किये। रूपसिंह मीना वार्ड 1,2,3,4 गोवर्धन सिंह जादौन वार्ड 5,6,7,8 सतीश गोयल वार्ड 9,10,11,12 भीम सिंह राजावत वार्ड 13,14,15,16 मंगलराम गहलोत वार्ड 17,18,19,20, हरि सिंह बैरवा वार्ड 21, 22,23,24,25 का प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया उक्त सभी प्रभारियों को जिला अध्यक्ष ने निर्देशित किया है की संबंधित वार्ड की रिपोर्ट 13 नवम्बर तक वार्ड पार्षद के लिए आवेदन फार्म जमा करवाने होंगे।गोवर्धन सिंह जादौन, पूर्व जिला महामंत्री भीम सिंह राजावत, गोवर्धन सिंह जादौन, बबली हौंडा, मंगल गहलोत, सतीश ग़ोयल, राकेश सर्राफ, विजय कुमार शर्मा, विजय कुमार मीणा, टोडाभीम किसान मोर्चा के मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल मीना, मंगल गहलोत, सतीश गोयल, पार्षद रवीना मीना, जनक आरेज, बहादुरसिंह, भरतसिंह कन्जौली, राजेन्द्र करीरी सहित सैकड़ाें कार्यकर्ताओं उपस्थित रहे।

