बूथों पर तैनात रही पुलिस:टोडाभीम नगरपालिका: केंद्रों पर लगी कतारें, सुरक्षा के लिए बूथों पर तैनात रही पुलिस

टोडाभीम3 घंटे पहले
पालिका चुनाव में पार्षद पद के लिए शुक्रवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान हुआ। मतदान शांतिपूर्ण रहा मतदान के लिए महिला-पुरुषों में काफी उत्साह नजर आया ।प्रात 8 बजे से ही मतदाता मतदान के लिए मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंच गए ।महिलाओं ने भी पालिका चुनाव में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया । कई पालिका के कई वार्डो में मतदान के लिए मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार लगी रही । पालिका के वार्ड 20 के जिंसी का पुरा के मतदान केंद्र पर सुबह से ही मतदाताओं की भीड़ लगी रही। इसके बाद दोपहर तक मतदान धीमा रहा लेकिन दोपहर बाद फिर मतदान में बढ़ोतरी हुई । पालिका चुनाव में मतदान को लेकर प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के कड़े बंदोबस्त किए गए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर 20 से 25 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए । पालिका क्षेत्र में मतदान के दौरान मतदान शांतिपूर्ण रहा ।निर्वाचन अधिकारी दुर्गाप्रसाद मीना, तहसीलदार पृथ्वीराज मीना, नायब तहसीलदार विनोद कुमार मीना, पुलिस उपाधीक्षक कमल प्रसाद मीना सहित थानाधिकारी मनोहरलाल मीना ने मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने उन्होंने मतदान शांतिपूर्ण पारदर्शिता एवं भयमुक्त होकर धैर्य के साथ मतदान कराने के निर्देश दिए।चुनाव में उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह से शाम तक भीड़ रही। कई बूथ पर सुबह मतदान की शुरुआत के साथ लोगों की लंबी कतारें देखी। दिन पर चहल-पहल बनी रही पुलिस सुरक्षा के बीच पार्षद पद के लिए मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ क्षेत्र में 84.95 फ़ीसदी मतदान हुआ । पालिका के 25 वार्डो में पार्षद पद के लिए सुबह 7:30 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ पार्षद पद के लिए 112 प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में मतदान किया गया।

