हादसे में मौत:दुकान से घर लौट रहे व्यक्ति को अज्ञात वाहन ने मारी टक्कर, मौत

टोडाभीम4 घंटे पहले
चाय की दुकान से अपने घर लौटते समय बुधवार रात 8 बजे टोडाभीम रोड पर प्रेम विलास धर्मशाला के सामने टोडाभीम की तरफ से आ रहे किसी अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से सांकरवाड़ा के 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मृतक मेहंदीपुर बालाजी में चाय की दुकान करता था।थानाधिकारी मनोहरलाल मीना ने बताया कि सांकरवाड़ा निवासी पिंटू कुमार मीणा (40) पुत्र बाबूलाल मीना मेहंदीपुर बालाजी में अपनी चाय की दुकान से बुधवार शाम को मोटरसाइकिल से अपने गांव सांकरवाड़ा जा रहा था। जैसे ही वह टोडाभीम रोड पर प्रेम विलास धर्मशाला के सामने पहुंचा तो टोडाभीम की तरफ आ रहे किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने पिंटू की मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी जिससे वह सड़क पर सिर के बल गिर गया। परिजन घायल पिंटू को कस्बे के सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय लेकर आए, जहां चिकित्सकों ने जांच के बाद पिंटू को मृत घोषित कर दिया। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि सुबह 9 बजे पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया। इस मामले में मृतक के परिजनों के ने मामला दर्ज नहीं कराया है। पिंटू कुमार बालाजी में चाय की दुकान कर अपने परिवार का पालन पोषण करता था।

