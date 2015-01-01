पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रमिकों में रोष:जलदाय के ठेका श्रमिक 21 से करेंगे सामूहिक कार्य बहिष्कार

टोडारायसिंहएक घंटा पहले
जलदाय विभाग में ठेकादार द्वारा श्रमिकों की मांगें पूरी नही करने के विरोध में 21 दिसंबर को श्रमिकों ने सामूहिक अवकाश पर रह कर कार्य बहिष्कार करने का निर्णय लिया है। राजस्थान संयुक्त कर्मचारी एवं मजदूर महासंघ अजमेर के संभागीय अध्यक्ष सीताराम वैष्णव ने बताया है कि श्रमिकों को वर्ष 2020 का दीपावली बोनस, वर्दी, श्यूज, वार्षिक वेतन वृद्धि नहीं देकर शोषण करने पर 21 दिसंबर से श्रमिक सामूहिक अवकाश पर रह कर विरोध करेंगे।

संगठन द्वारा बार बार दूर भाषण पर वार्ता कर इन समस्याओं के समाधान हेतु कहा जाता रहा है। लेकिन एक वर्ष व्यतीत हो जाने व समस्याओं का निस्तारण नही होने से संगठन को ठेकेदार की बातों पर कतई विश्वास नही रहा। ठेकेदार के प्रति विश्वास समाप्त हो चुका है। इससे सभी श्रमिकों में भारी रोष है। 16 को मालपुरा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में दिनभर बंद रहेगी बिजली (मालपुरा): मालपुरा उपखंड के ग्रामीण इलाके में 16 दिसंबर को बिजली आपूर्ति बंद रहेगी। बिजली एईएन ने बताया कि बुधवार को बिजली लाइनों के रखरखाव व अन्य कार्य के कारण सुबह 7 से सायंकाल 6 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी।

