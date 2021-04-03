पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध बजरी खनन:बजरी परिवहन करते 3 डंपर व 3 ट्रैक्टर पकड़े

टोडारायसिंह2 घंटे पहले
अवैध बजरी खनन व परिवहन के विरूद्ध एसआईटी की टीम ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई में गुरूवार को अवैध बजरी परिवहन करते तीन डम्पर व तीन ट्रैक्टर मय ट्रॉली अवैध बजरी भरी को जब्त कर 8 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तारकिया है।पुलिस के अनुसार ग्राम लांबाकला से बरवास गेदिया जाने वाली सडक, बस्सी तिराहे तथा कस्बा टोडारायसिंह से अवैध बजरी परिवहन करते हुए पाए जाने पर तीन डम्पर व तीन ट्रैक्टर मय ट्रॉली अवैध बजरी से भरे हुए को जब्त किया गया है। साथ ही चालक आरोपी कृष्ण कुमार ब्राम्हण निवासी गोलेहडा, आरोपी छीतर यादव निवासी मेहरिया का बास थाना कालवाड जयपुर, आरोपी मुकेश मीणा निवासी कठमाणा, आरोपी बदरी लाल शर्मा निवासी कठमाणा, आरोपी अंसार अहमद निवासी मालपुरा, आरोपी अजीत बावरिया निवासी जोबनेर को एमएमडीआर एक्ट में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। दौराने गश्त अवैध बजरी परिवहन में रैकी करने के आरोपी सोहन गुर्जर निवासी कठमाणा, आरोपी गणेश बैरवा निवासी सालग्यावास को शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार कियागया है।बजरी खनन को लेकर रैकी करते पुलिस ने 5 जनों को गिरफ्तार कियाटोंक| मेहंदवास थाना पुलिस ने बजरी खनन को लेकर रैकी करते 5 युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। थाना प्रभारी रामकृष्ण चौधरी ने बताया कि एसपी ओमप्रकाश, एएसपी सुभाष चंद मिश्र व डीएसपी चंद्रसिंह रावत के निर्देश पर थाना क्षेत्र में बजरी खननकर्ताओं के खिलाफ सख्ती जारी है। एएसआई जितेन्द्र सिंह मय जाप्ते के गश्त कर रहे थे। इसी बीच पुलिस की रैकी करते देवराज, मुकेश, ओमप्रकाश, सावरा व खुशीराम को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के कब्जे से तीन बाइक भी जब्त की है।

