बीएलओ नाम हटाने व जोड़ने का करेंगे काम:बीएलओ 5 नवंबर तक बूथों पर मतदाता सूची में नाम हटाने व जोड़ने का करेंगे काम

टोडारायसिंहएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका चुनाव के मद्देनजर नगर पालिका सभागार में गुरूवार को एसडीएम श्याम सुंदर चेतीया ने सभी बीएलओ की एक बैठक लेकर मतदाता सूची में नाम हटाने व जोडने संबधी आवश्यक जानकारी दी।बैठक में एसडीएम ने उपस्थित बीएलओ से कहा कि पालिका चुनाव के मद्देनजर सभी बीलएओ 30 अक्टूंबर से 5 नवंबर तक शहर के अपने अपने आवंटित पोलिंग बूथों पर मध्यान्ह तक रह कर मतदाता सूची मे नाम हटाने, जोडने व संसोधित करने संबधि कार्य संपादित करेंगे। वहीं 1 नवंबर को सुबह 9 से शाम 6 बजे तक बीलओ बूथ पर रहेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि नाम हटाने के लिए प्रारूप नंबर 5, नाम जोडने हेतु प्रारूप नंबर 3 व नाम संसोधन हेतु प्रारूप नंबर 6 भरेंगे। इस दौरान एसडीएम ने बीएलओ द्वारा सुझाई समस्याओं को सुनकर एक-एक को विसृत जानकारी दी। बतादे शहर में नए परिसिमन के बाद टोडा नगर पालिका क्षेत्र के कुल 25 वार्ड में चुनाव होने है। इनके चुनाव हेतु 30 पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए है। जिनके लिए 30 बीएलओ नियुक्ति किए गए है।लुहारा से डिग्गी कल्याण के लिए पदयात्रा हुई रवाना निवाई| श्री कल्याण सेवा समिति के तत्वावधान में गुरूवार की सुबह ठाकुरजी महाराज मंदिर से डिग्गी कल्याण के लिए पदयात्रा रवाना हुई। समिति के नाथूसिंह, कैलाश जांगिड़ व शंभू शर्मा, जगपालसिंह ने बताया कि गुरूवार की सुबह ठाकुरजी महाराज मंदिर में ध्वज पूजन कर पदयात्रा रवाना हुई।

