पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:टोडा में एसडीएम सहित फ्रंट लाइन 61 कार्मिकों के लगाए टीके

टोडारायसिंह5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्ति के लिए गुरुवार को राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र टोडारायसिंह में वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के तहत रेवन्यू विभाग, नगर पालिका कार्यालय व एसडीएम कार्यालय के फ्रंट लाइन कार्मिकों का कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। इसमें एसडीएम रूबी अंसार, तहसीलदार मनमोहन गुप्ता, नायब तहसीलदार सीताराम लक्षकार, नायब तहसीलदार ओमप्रकाश शर्मा सहित 60 कार्मिकों के कोरोना का टीका लगाया गया है। अब तक सीएचसी टोडा, पीएचसी मांदोलाई व पीएचसी हमीरपुर के स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी, आयुर्वेद विभाग के स्वास्थ्य कर्मी, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनी, स्वास्थ्य मित्र सहित कुल 501 के कोरोना टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। इस दौरान लाभार्थियों का सरकारी दस्तावेज से सत्यापन किया गया एवं कोविन ऐप में इंद्राज किया गया। टीका लगने के पश्चात 30 मिनट तक लाभार्थियों को ऑब्जर्वेशन रूम में रखा गया। सभी लाभार्थी सामान्य अच्छा महसूस कर रहे थे। खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. रोहित डंडोरिया ने बताया टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में कोरोना वैक्सीन हमारे वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा मेहनत और एवं रिसर्च कर बनाई गई है। ये भारत सरकार द्वारा प्रमाणित है तथा पूर्णतया सुरक्षित है। इससे डरे नहीं। टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में खंड मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. रोहित डंडोरिया, चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. सैयद इनामुल हसन सहित अन्य चिकित्सक एवं नर्सिंग कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें