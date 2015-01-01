पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर खाकी पर लगा दाग:टोडारायसिंह थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल को 5 हजार रुपए की घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा

टोडारायसिंहएक घंटा पहले
टोडारायसिंह. पुलिस थाना टोडा में आरोपी हेड कांस्टेबल लाल गोले में बैठा और कार्रवाई करती एसीबी टीम।
  • परिवादी की सहायता के नाम पर मांगी थी रिश्वत
  • सत्यापन के दौरान 1200 की राशि लेने के बाद 3800 रुपए की राशि के साथ थाने में ट्रेप हुआ हेड कांस्टेबल

टोडारायसिंह थाने में पदस्थापित हैड कांस्टेबल लालाराम को टोंक एसीबी टीम ने मंगलवार को रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया हैं। रिश्वत लेने के आरोपी हैड कांस्टेबल ने परिवादी से किसी मामले में सहायता के नाम पर रिश्वत की मांग की थी। हैड कांस्टेबल की नाजायज मांग से परेशान होकर परिवादी ने टोंक एसीबी कार्यालय पर पहुंचकर होकर शिकायत की थी।

जिसका सत्यापन करवाए जाने के बाद घूसखोर पुलिसकर्मी को एसीबी ने रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया। भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो टोंक की टीम के एएसआई वीरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया हैं कि परिवादी रामनगर मौरला निवासी रामस्वरूप बैरवा ने कुछ दिन पूर्व टोंक कार्यालय पर आकर शिकायत करते हुए बताया था कि उसके व उसके बेटे के खिलाफ थाने में किसी मामले को केस दर्ज हैं।

उक्त मामले में आरोपी हैड कांस्टेबल लालाराम ने मदद करने के नाम पर 5 हजार रुपए घूस मांगी थी। शिकायत का सत्यापन करवाए जाने के बाद मामला सही पाया गया। एएसआई वीरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सत्यापन के समय आरोपी ने 1200 रुपए रिश्वत राशि पहले ही ले ली थी।

शेष राशि 3 हजार 800 रुपए के मंगलवार को टीम ने जाल बिछाकर ट्रेप की कार्यवाही की और रिश्वत लेते आरोपी लालाराम हैड कांस्टेबल को थाने में आकर रंगे हाथों ट्रेप कर लिया गया। उन्होंने बताया इस मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई जारी हैं। ट्रेप की कार्यवाही के दौरान एएसआई वीरेंद्र सिंह के अलावा टीम में कांस्टेबल जलसिंह, महेश व गजेंद्र मौजूद रहे।

छह महीने से पदस्थापित था आरोपी
रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हैड कांस्टेबल लालाराम टोडारायसिंह थाने में छह महीने से पदस्थापित था। हालांकि इन छह माह में उसके खिलाफ रिश्वत के आरोप नही लगे थे। या यूं कहे रिश्वत की मांग करने पर परिवादी एसीबी कार्यालय तक नही पहुंच पाया हो।

दरअसल परिवादी के खिलाफ पुलिस थाने में मारपीट व लज्जा भंग का मामला दर्ज कराया हुआ था। उसमें हेड़ कांस्टेबल लालाराम अनुसंधान कर रहा हैं। फिलहाल खाकी पर दाग लगाने वाले इस हैड कांस्टेबल को टोंक की एसीबी टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जिसे जल्द ही कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

