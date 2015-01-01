पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐतिहासिक धरोहरें सारसंभाल के अभाव में हो रही जीर्णशीर्ण:सरकार टोडा को पर्यटन स्थल घोषित कर दे तो रह सकती है सुरक्षित

टोडारायसिंह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टोडारायसिंह के ऐतिहासिक स्थल व प्राकृतिक छटाएं से आज भी आकर्षण का केन्द्र बने है। यहां की ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों को अगर काशी, द्वारिका, हल्दी घाटी, नाथद्वारा, फतेहपुर सीकरी व नैनीताल सभी के समकक्ष माना जाए तो अतिशयोक्ति नही होगी। अगर सरकार टोडा को पर्यटन स्थल घोषित कर दे तो ये सुरक्षित रह सकती है।

केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार पहले से विकसित स्थलों को अत्यधिक सौंदर्यशाली बनाने के चक्कर में करोड़ों रुपए बहा रही है। इससे कई गुणा कम राशि खर्च कर टोडारायसिंह व बीसलपुर का विकास करके एक अत्यंत सुंदर पर्यटन केन्द्र का निर्माण कर सकती है। यह दुर्भाग्य है कि टोडारायसिंह शुरू से उपेक्षित रहा है। अगर सरकार इसके लिए क्रियान्वित करें तो यहां पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिल सकता है। यहां पर्यटन स्थल के लिए क्षेत्रीय विधायक कन्हैयालाल चौधरी प्रयासरत है लेकिन अभी तक इस ओर सरकार का रूख स्पष्ट दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। टोडारायसिंह व बीसलपुर में जंगली जानवरों की भरमार है। किन्तु धीरे धीरे इनमें कमी आने लगी है। यहां अभयारण्य की स्थापना की जाकर शेष बचे वन्य जीवों की रक्षा करना आवश्यक है।

टोडारायसिंह में तक्षकगिरी के सहारे सहारे आने पर घट्टी व पट्टी के लिए पत्थरों की खानें मिलेंगी। इसी पर्वत से ऊपर गढ़ के हनुमान जी का सुंदर स्थान विद्यमान है। जहां स्वच्छ तथा निर्मल पानी के तालाब है। यहां भक्तगण सदैव बने रहते है। तक्षक गिरी पूरा का पूरा परकोटे से घिरा हुआ है। जिसमें 750 बुर्जे थी। आज यहां इनके चिन्ह तथा गढ़ के हनुमान जी के यहां एक बुलंद दरवाजे के खण्डहर अबशिष्ट है। शेष काल की कुदाल से स्वाह हो चुके है। गढ़ के बालाजी से नीचे थडोली के पास जो टोडा कस्बे से करीब 5 किमी पर स्थित एक रमणीक स्थल है जिसे भैरूझाम कहते है। यहां एक सुंदर झरना है जिससे लगभग एक किलोमीटर ऊंचाई से स्वच्छ व निर्मल पानी गिरकर मधुर संगीत पैदा करता है। यह बहुत ही सुदंर पिकनिक स्पाट है। टोडा के पास ही पहाड़ के नीचे लाडपुरा के हनुमान जी का स्थान है। यहां आज भी लाडपुरा कस्बे के अवशेष स्वच्छ ईंटे की दीवारें दृष्टिगोचर होती है।

कस्बे के पास ही नींम की खान आधे पहाड़ की ऊंचाई पर एक सुंदर शीतल छायादार स्थल है। यहां एक तपस्या स्थल तथा गुफा है। ऐसा बताया जाता है इस गुफा से होकर बीसलपुर तक जाया जासकता है। टोडा की ओर चलने पर नसियाजी के पवित्र तथा सुंदर स्थान है। इसके आगे जाने पर कचोलाई तालाब तथा कीलेश्वर महादेव का मंदिर है। यहां सीधे बुधसागर में उतरा जासकता है। इसके पास पीपाजी की गुफा है। बुधसागर के मध्य में सात मंजिला छतरी है। बुधसागर का पानी कभी खत्म नही हुआ। इसके पास अंधेरा बाग व कुशाल बाग है। लेकिन सभी सारसंभाल के अभाव में धीरे धीरे जीर्णशीर्ण होती जारही है। सरकार अगर ऐतिहासिक टोडारायसिंह को पर्यटन स्थल बना दे तो यह सभी धरोहरे सुरक्षित रह सकती है।

मंदिरों की भरमार: कस्बे में मंदिर बहुत है। श्यामदेवरा मंदिर, कल्याणजी का मंदिर, गोपीनाथ जी का मंदिर, चारभुजा मंदिर, राम मंदिर, राघवराय जी का मंदिर, भूतेश्वर महादेव मंदिर, लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर है जो हिन्दू स्थापत्य कला का अपने आप में एक उत्कृष्ट नमूना है। जामा मस्जिद की भव्य इमारत है। हाडी रानी का विशाल कुण्ड है जिसकी सिढ़ियों की खासियत बताई जताई जाती है कि जिस सीढ़ी से उतरेंगे उसी से वापस नही आपते है। इसके नीचे अम्बासागर है जिसके तट पर नारायणी माता का मंदिर है। इसके आगे प्राचीन महल है जिसमंे लगे नौ हाथ के छज्जे सुप्रसिद्ध है। ऐसे में टोडारायसिंह को काशी, द्वारिका, हल्दी घाटी, नाथद्वारा, फतेहपुर सीकरी व नैनीताल सभी के समकक्ष माना जासकता है। इसे देखने आने वाले यही कह कर जाते है यह किसी से कम नही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें