पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ईमानदारी का परिचय:परिचालक ने दिया ईमानदारी का परिचय

टोडारायसिंह2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वैशाली नगर आगार की रोडवेज बस में ड्यूटी कर रहे परिचालक योगेन्द्र कुमार चौधरी को बस में मिले एक महिला यात्री के पर्स को जयपुर के वैशाली नगर के चीफ मैनेजर बनवारी लाल मीणा को जमा करवा कर इमानदारी का परिचय दिया है। वैशाली नगर आगार के चीफ मैनेजर बनवारी लाल मीणा ने बताया कि रोडवेज बस में ड्यूटी कर रहे परिचालक योगेन्द्र कुमार चौधरी को जयपुर-बीसलपुर मार्ग पर डूयूटी के दौरान वाहन चेक करते समय बस में एक महिला का पर्स मिला है। जिसमें 7609 रूपए नकद, कानों में पहनने के फेस्टीवल झूमके व बालो में लगाने का क्लिप है। जिसे परिचालक ने मेरे द्वारा निगम कोष में जमा करवाने के लिए सौंप दिया है। इसे सात दिन तक रखा जाएगा। उसके बाद बैंक में जमा करवा दिया जाएगा। जिस भी यात्री का यह पर्स है वह मेरे मोबाइल नंबर 9549653254 पर सम्पर्क कर पर्स प्राप्त कर सकते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें