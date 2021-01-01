पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विसंगति दूर करने करने की मांग:टोडारायसिंह : पटवारियों ने की वेतन विसंगति दूर करने करने की मांग

टोडारायसिंह4 घंटे पहले
  • राजस्थान पटवार संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा, आंदोलन चरण बद्ध रखने की दी चेतावनी

पटवारियों की वेतन विसंगति दूर करने सहित पूर्व में हुए समझौतों पर प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को राजस्थान पटवार संघ शाखा टोडारायसिंह के अध्यक्ष मुकेश चौधरी की अगुआई में पटवारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन से बताया है कि राजस्थान पटवार संघ पूर्व में हुए समझौतों को लागू करने तथा मांगों एवं समस्याओं के निस्तारण के संबंध में वर्षभर से लगातार ज्ञापनों, जनप्रतिनिधियों के मार्फत सरकार को मांग-पत्र एवं ज्ञापन भेजने, ट्विटर आदि सोशल मीडिया प्रयोग, जनप्रतिनिधि जनचेतना ज्ञापन एवं अनुशंषा पत्र कार्यक्रम, सदबुद्धि यज्ञ का आयोजन, 6 अक्टूबर से लगातार सभी पटवारियों द्वारा काला मास्क एवं काली पट्टी लगाकर कार्य करना, काला मास्क वितरण का कार्यक्रम, किसानों के समर्थन में सोशियल, प्रिंट एवं इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया में कैम्पन कार्यक्रम, स्पिक-अप फॉर जस्टिस कार्यक्रम, 15 अक्टूबर से लगातार कोरोना जागृति एवं मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम, 14 दिसंबर को एक दिन का कलम डाउन सहित रैलियां निकाल कर सरकार तक बात पहुंचाने कोशिश कर रहा है। पटवारियों को पूर्ण आसा थी की वर्ष 2013 में आपकी सरकार द्वारा अल्पवेतन भोगी कर्मचारियों के वेतन में जो सुधार किया गया था उसको गत सरकार द्वारा निरस्त कर दिया गया था। उसे पुन: लागू करके वेतन कटौती से पीडित कर्मचारियों को राहत प्रदान की जाएगी, लेकिन ऐसा आज तक नही हुआ है। ऐसे में राजस्थान के समस्त राजस्व, उपनिवेशक, सिंचाई एवं भू प्रबंधन विभाग के पटवारियों द्वारा अतिरिक्त पटवार मंडलों के समस्त कार्यों का बहिष्कार कर रखा है।

