विकास:42 लाख की लागत से टोडारायसिंह रोशन

टोडारायसिंह3 घंटे पहले
  • टोडारायसिंह में जयपुर रोड लाइटिंग से रोशन, नगर पालिका ने खर्च की रािश

शहर के जयपुर रोड पर नागरिकों की सुविधा के लिए नगर पालिका द्वारा लगाई करीब 42 लाख रूपए की लाइटिंग का दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर शुक्रवार को स्थानीय विधायक व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष ने पूजा अर्चना के साथ स्वीच का बटन दबा कर शुभारंभ कर दिया। जिससे पूरा जयपुर रोड रोशनी से जगमगा उठा।

शहर के जयपुर चुंगी नाका चौराहे से कृषि मंडी तक नगर पालिका ने बीच डिवाइडर पर दोनों तरफ लाइटिंग के लिए करीब 42 लाख रूपए के टेंडर कर शहर को रोशन किया है। इससे आमजन को सुविधा तो मिलेगी ही साथ ही इससे टोडारायसिंह का सौंदर्यकरण भी हुआ है। लाइटिंग की सुविधा हो जाने से लोगों को आने जाने में असुविधा नही होगी। इस अवसर पर पालिका अध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन ने कहा कि आज हमने टोडारायसिंह के सभी बाजार व गलियों को लाइटिंग से रोशन कर दिया है। इस रोड पर लाइटिंग की अत्यधिक आवश्यकता भी थी।

जिसका आज दीपावली के पावन पर्व पर शुभारंभ कर मार्ग को सुविधाजनक बना दिया है। शुभारंभ से पूर्व उपस्थित भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं व नागरिकों ने विधायक, पालिका अध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन तथा पालिका उपाध्यक्ष रामनिवास सैनी का गर्मजोशी के साथ स्वागत किया। भाजपा शहर अध्यक्ष अनिल भारद्वाज, दिनेश शर्मा, करूणानिधि शर्मा, पार्षद सत्यनारायण दग्धी, प्रेमचंद उपाध्याय सहित कस्बे के नागरिक मौजूद रहे।

