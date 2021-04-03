पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला:दो दावेदारों ने नाम वापस लिए, कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला

टोडारायसिंह2 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका कार्यालय के सभा भवन में नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए किए आवेदनों में से गुरुवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के दो उम्मीदवारों द्वारा नाम वापस ले लिया है। इससे अब भाजपा के भरत लाल व कांग्रेस के नवाब के बीच सीधा मुकाबला रह गया है। दोनों उम्मीदवारों को अपनी अपनी पार्टी का चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन कर दिया गया है। पालिका अध्यक्ष की उम्मीदवारी के लिए निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम रूबी अंसार को वार्ड नंबर 2 के निर्वाचित पार्षद भरतलाल, वार्ड नंबर 4 के पार्षद जगदीश प्रसाद व वार्ड नंबर 8 के पार्षद सत्यनारायण व ब्लाक कांग्रेस की ओर से वार्ड नंबर 23 के निर्वाचित पार्षद नवाब अली ने फार्म जमा कराए थे। इनमें से भाजपा की ओर से भरतलाल को सिंबल देने के चलते गुरूवार को जगदीश प्रसाद व सत्यनारायण ने उम्मीदवारी से अपने नाम वापस ले लिए। इससे अब भाजपा के भरतलाल माली व कांग्रेस के नवाब चुनाव मैदान में रह गए है। निर्वाचन कार्यालय से दोनों उम्मीदवारों को पार्टी का चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन कर दिया गया है। अध्यक्ष का चुनाव 7 फरवरी को होगा। भाजपा के पास 14 पार्षदों का बहुमत प्राप्त होने से भरत को पालिका अध्यक्ष का बनना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है। कुल 25 पार्षदों मे से भाजपा के 14, कांग्रेस के 5 व 6 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार है।

