नहरों में पानी छोड़ने का लिया निर्णय:सहोदरा बांध से 19 नवंबर को छोड़ेंगे पानी

टोडारायसिंहएक घंटा पहले
  • सिंचाई विभाग और किसानों की बैठक में नहरों में पानी छोड़ने का लिया निर्णय

उपखंड के सहोदरा बांध से नहर में सिंचाई का पानी छोड़ने के लिए गुरुवार को एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में सिंचाई विभाग व किसानों की बैठक नानेर के राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर की हुई। इसमें सहोदरा बांध से नहरों में पानी छोड़ने के लिए 19 नवंबर तय की गई है। एसडीएम ने घारेड़ा सागर बांध से पानी छोड़ने के लिए 2 नवंबर की तारीख निश्चित की है।बैठक में सहोदरा सागर बांध से नहरों में पानी छोड़ने के चलते नानेर के राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर बैठक हुई। इसमें एसडीएम श्याम सुंदर चेतीया, तहसीलदार टोडारायसिंह, नानेर सरपंच, सिंचाई विभाग के सहायक अभियंता श्रवण कुमावत, जेईएन कोमल कुमावत सहित कमांड एरिया के किसान मौजूद रहे। आपसी चर्चा के बाद जेईएन कोमल कुमावत ने बताया कि वर्तमान में सहोदरा सागर बांध में 7.7 फुट पानी है। बांध की भराव क्षमता 8.5 फुट है। इसका सम्पूर्ण पानी सिंचाई हेतु देना है। सहोदरा बांध से ग्राम हुण्डील, नयागांव, नानेर, जवाली, ठाठा, नीमेडा क्षेत्र में 1268 हेक्टेयर में जमीन सिंचित होती है। इस पर किसानों व अधिकारियों ने आपसी चर्चा कर 19 नवंबर की तारिख निश्चित की है। इस दौरान एसडीएम ने किसानों को हिदायत दी है कि बांध से अवैध रूप से पानी ले जाने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बांध के पानी का सदुयोग होना चाहिए।घारेड़ा बांध की बैठक 2 कोउधर घारेड़ा सागर बांध से पानी छोडने के लिए आयोजित होने वाली बैठक के स्थान को लेकर किसानों के विरोधाभास के बीच गुरुवार को एसडीएम श्याम सुंदर चेतिया ने एसडीएम कार्यालय पर सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों की एक बैठक ली। इसमें बताया कि सिंचाई के पानी को लेकर होनी वाली बैठक की जगह तय करना सिंचाई विभाग के क्षेत्राधिकार में है न की किसानों के। ऐसे में वे जहां उचित समझे वहां बैठक रख सकते है।तत्पश्चात घारेड़ा सागर से सिंचाई का पानी छोड़ने के लिए बावड़ी गांव में 2 नवंबर को राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर सुबह 11 बजे किसानों के साथ बैठक रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। बतादे कुछ किसानों ने घारेड़ा सागर बांध पर बैठक रखने की एसडीएम से मांग रखी थी।घारेड़ा बांध से अवैध इंजन हटाए सिंचाई विभाग के एक्सईन गजानंद सामरिया, सहायक अभियंता श्रवण कुमावत व जेईएन कोमल कुमावत ने गुरूवार को घारेड़ा सागर बांध पर निरीक्षण किया। जहां पर बांध से सीधे ही इंजन लगा कर पानी का दोहन करते पाए जाने पर तुरंत इंजन बंद करवा कर संबधित व्यक्ति को आगे से अवैध रूप से इंजन लगाने पर कार्यवाही की चेतावनी दी है।

