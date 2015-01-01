पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंवला नवमी:जिले में महिलाओं ने की आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा

टोडारायसिंह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कार्तिक माह की आंवला नवमी पर सोमवार को कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में महिलाओं ने आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा की। तत्पश्चात कहानी सूनी और आंवले के पेड के 108 परिक्रमा लगाई। आंवला के पेड नीचे ही बैठ कर भोजन किया। घर में सुख समृद्धि के लिए महिलाओं ने आंवले का दान भी किया तथा जोड़ें जीमाए।ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ग्राम कंवरावास, गणेती, बरवास, बावड़ी, गोपालपुरा, हमीरपुर, मोरभाटियान, बोटूंदा, बस्सी, गोलेडा, उनियाराखुर्द, दाबडदुंबा, लक्ष्मीपुरा, भासू, दाबडदुंबा, भगवानपुरा, गणेता, बिबोलाव, लांबाकलां, भासू, थडोली, सालग्यावास, खरेडा, बरवास आदि गांवों में महिलाओं ने आंवले की पूजा कर कहानीसुनी गई।पूजा कर सुनी कहानी, सुख-समृद्धि की कामनामोर | कस्बा सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में महिलाओं ने आंवला नवमी के अवसर पर व्रत रखकर आंवला का पूजन किया। इस दिन को अक्षय नवमी भी कहा जाता है। दिनभर व्रत रखकर महिलाओं ने आंवला के वृक्ष के नीचे बैठकर कहानी सुनीं। पं. रमेशचंद पंचोली ने बताया कि कार्तिक मास में आंवला की पूजा करने से अक्षय भण्डार भरते है तथा सुख समृद्धि की प्राप्ति होती है और दुख दरिद्रता की समाप्ति होती है। मांदोलाई, पंवालिया, दतोब, संवािरया, भांवता, कुहाड़ा बुजुर्ग, जनकपुरा, अलियारी आदि गांवों में भी आंवला नवमी का व्रत रखकर पूजन किया गया।आंवला नवमी पर महिलाओं ने की पूजाबनेठा | उपतहसील मुख्यालय सहित ग्रामीण अंचलो मे सोमवार को कार्तिक मास की नवमी पर आंवला नवमी मनाई गई । इस अवसर पर महिलाओं ने आंवले के वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना की तथा सूर्योदय के साथ ही मंदिरों और अन्य स्थान पर एकत्र होकर कई महिलाओं द्वारा आंवले के पेड की पूजा-अर्चना की गई । इसके लिए पहले महिलाओं ने कार्तिक स्नान किया। इसके पश्चात आंवले के पेड के तने की कपूर और घी का दीपक जलाकर पूजा की गई। इस दौरान आंवले नवमी की कथा सुनी गई। महिलाओं ने आंवले के पेड की ग्यारह परिक्रमा लगा कर पति और पुत्र की लम्बी उम्र की कामना की गई।ऐसी मान्यता है कि इस दिन स्नान, पूजन, तर्पण, दान करने का विशेष महत्व माना जाता है। इसी के चलते महिलाओं ने पूजन और तर्पण के बाद दान करके अक्षत फल प्राप्ति की कामना की । आंवला नवमी परिवार ,धन ,धान्य, स्वास्थ्य के लिए कामना की गई । इसी प्रकार रविवार को गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर महिलाओं द्वारा गाय की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की गई तथा गुड तिल खिलाकर सुख समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें