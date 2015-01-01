पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:100 संक्रमित और मिले, अब तक 29 की मौत, आज 1000 शादियां...सतर्क रहें, तभी कोरोना से बचेंगे

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  काल बन रहा कोरोना; एक तरफ बढ़ता संक्रमण, दूसरी तरफ शादियां और चुनावों का दौर...इससे और केस बढ़ने का खतरा

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण एकबार फिर तेज हो गया हैं तथा पिछले कुछ दिनों से पॉजिटिव की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हुआ है। पिछले सात दिनों का आंकड़ा देखे तो पॉजिटिव केस 441 सामने आ चुके हैं। जबकि नवंबर माह में 754 संख्या हो चुकी है। जो सितंबर के अतिरिक्त सबसे बड़ी संख्या है। मंगलवार को एक ही दिन में 100 केस सामने आए हैं। टोडारायसिंह शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कुल 15 कोरोना केस की पुष्टि हुई है। देवली ब्लॉक के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र निवारिया, दूनी व नगरफोर्ट से 9 पॉजिटिव मामले की पुष्टि हुई है। मांदोलाई में 3, निवाई में 3 व फालोलाव में 1 पॉजीटिव आया है। जिले से अब तक करीब 50 हजार सेंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इसमें से अब तक 2886 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण में आई तेजी के बाद प्रशासन की भी चिंताएं बढ़ गई है। तेजी से बढ़ रहे केस को देखते हुए लॉक डाउन फिर लगने की संभावनाओं पर भी आमजन में चर्चाएं होने लगी है। हालांकि अभी प्रशासनिक स्तर पर ऐसा कोई विचार सामने नहीं आया है। लेकिन प्रशासन ने बढते केस को देखते हुए कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना में सख्ती के दिशा निर्देश देना शुरु कर दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि 17 सितंबर को सबसे अधिक 136 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस एक ही दिन में सामने आ चुके हैं। बड़ी संख्या मंगलवार को सामने आई। जिले में एक अप्रैल से पॉजिटिव केस आना शुरु हुए थे। अप्रैल में 134, मई 30, जून 37, जुलाई 73, अगस्त 475, सितंबर 878, अक्टूबर 498 व नवंबर में अब तक पॉजिटिव केस 754 सामने आ चुके हैं।

कोरोना रिकवर रेट हुई कम
जिले में भी अब रिकवर रेट में कमी आने लगी है। वहीं एक्टिव केस बढ़ रहे हैं। विभाग की सूचना के अनुसार 44223 केस नेगेटिव आ चुके हैं। वहीं पॉजिटिव की संख्या अब तक 2886 हो गई है। 29 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि अब तक जिलेभर में 49 हजार 201 सेंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इसमें पॉजिटिव रेट 5.86 एवं रिकवर रेट 77.89 है। 2248 रिकवर हुए हैं तथा वर्तमान में 609 केस एक्टिव है। जिसमें 578 लोग होम आइसोलेशन में है।

