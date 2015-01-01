पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना गाइडलाइन:देवउठनी एकादशी पर होंगी 1000 शादियां

टोंक26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंडबाजे, हलवाई, टेंट व कैटरिंग की व्यवस्था पर भारी कोरोना से बचाव

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवम्बर से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा। करीब 5 माह पहला मौका है जब शादी वाले परिवारजन बैंडबाजे, घोड़ी, टेंट, हलवाई व केटरिंग के साथ साथ कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव का प्लान करने में जुटे है। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन की ओर से शादी में 100 ही लोगों की अनुमति दिए जाने से मेहमानों की लिस्ट भी रोजाना बनकर बिगड़ रही है। पंडितों के मुताबिक साल के बचे दिनों में शादियों के महज 9 लग्न मुहूर्त है। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर अनलॉक होने के बाद पहला बड़ा सावा होने से बाजार में खरीदारी चरम है। पंडितों व मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की माने तो देवउठनी पर जिलेेभर में करीब 1 हजार शादियां होने का अनुमान है। मुहूर्त होने से इन दिनों मैरिज गार्डन व ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर महिलाओं व युवतियों का तांता है। पंडित, हलवाई आदि बुक किए जा चुके है। प्रशासन की ओर से भी सरकारी एडवाईजरी की पूरी पालना के विवाह आयोजकों व मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों को निर्देशित किया है।

कोविड के चलते हजारों शादियों पर लगा था ब्रेक

कोविड 19 को लेकर लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद से ही देश में शादियों पर ब्रेक लग गया था। इसका असर यह रहा कि 25 मार्च से 17 मई तक रामनवमी, अक्षय तृतीय, जानकी नवमी, पीपल पूनम जैसे अबूझ सावों पर भी मामूली विवाह के आयोजन ही हो सके। कोविड की दहशत, सरकार की सख्ती आदि कारणों के चलते विवाह की अन्य तिथियों को लोगों ने विवाह समारोह के आयोजन करना उचित नहीं समझा।

