बरवास व मोर में थाना खोलने की दरकार:एक थाने के भरोसे टोडा सहित 125 गांव, 33 पुलिसकर्मी के ऊपर सवा लाख आबादी की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरवास व मोर में थाना खोलने की दरकार, 30 पुलिस कर्मियों के पद रिक्त, 25-30 किलोमीटर के दायरे में फैला है क्षेत्र

टोडारायसिंह जिले में टोडारायसिंह ही एक मात्र ऐसी तहसील है जिसमें आमजन की सुरक्षा के लिए मात्र एक थाना व तीन चौकियां ही है। ऊपर से स्टाफ की भारी कमी के चलते मामलों की जांच कार्यवाही में विलंबता होती है। हालात यह है कि टोडा क्षेत्र में 1 एसआई, 3 एएसआई, 5 हेड कांस्टेबल व 21 कांस्टेबल के पद रिक्त चलने से काफी परेशानी है।टोडारायसिंह उपखण्ड क्षेत्र में आमजन की सुरक्षा के लिए केवल एक ही थाना है। थाना क्षेत्र में एक नगर पालिका क्षेत्र तथा 125 गांव ढाणियां है। जिनकी करीब सवा लाख की जनसंख्या है। इनमें भी स्टाफ पूरा नही है। खास बात यह है कि एक थाना एवं तीन चौकिया में मात्र 23 कांस्टेबल है। जबकि टोडा थाने से 25-30 किलोमीटर के दायरे में गांव बसे हुए है। ऐसे में जब एक साथ दो तीन मामले या घटना हो जाती है तो समय पर पुलिस पहुंच नही पाती है। इससे जांच कार्यवाही में विलंबता होती है। वर्तमान में टोडा शहर में एक थाना व एक चौकी है, मोर में एक चौकी एवं ढीबरू में एक चौकी है। जबकि उपतहसील बरवास में न तो थाना है न ही चौकी है।यहां के जन प्रतिनिधियों व ग्रामीणों ने कई बार सरकार से बरवास व मोर में थाना खुलवाने व रिक्त पदों को भरने की मांग की है। खास कर सीएलजी की बैठकों में तो हर बार पुलिस के उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया जाता रहा है। लेकिन आज तक किसी भी सरकार ने इस पर अमल नही किया है। न तो बरवास व मोर में थाना खुला है और न ही पर्याप्त स्टाफ दिया है। जबकि जिले के देवली, निवाई, मालपुरा, उनियारा तहसीलों में प्रत्येक में तीन से चार थाने है।ये है कार्यरत वर्तमान में थाना टोडारायसिंह में 1 सीआई, 1 एसआई, 3 एएसआई, 4 हेडकांस्टेबल, 17 कांस्टेबल, 4 महिला कांस्टेबल, 3 चालक है। जोकि इतने बड़े क्षेत्र के लिए पर्याप्त नही है। पुलिस को रूटीन कार्य के अलावा अवैध बजरी खनन, पत्थर खनन, चोरियों पर भी अंकुश के लिए गश्त लगानी पड़ती है।ये है रिक्त पदवर्तमान में टोडा थाने में एसआई का 1 पद, एएसआई के 2 पद, हेड कांस्टेबल के 4 पद, कांस्टेबल के 6 पद, चालक का 1 पद रिक्त चल रहा है। इसी प्रकार टोडारायसिंह शहर चौकी पर एएसआई का 1 पद, कांस्टेबल के 8 पद रिक्त चल रहे है। ढीबरू चौकी पर कांस्टेबल के 4 पद रिक्त है। वहीं मोर चौकी पर 4 कांस्टेबल के पद रिक्त चल रहे है। कुल टोडा क्षेत्र में 1 एसआई, 3 एएसआई, 5 हेड कांस्टेबल व 21 कांस्टेबल के पद रिक्त चल रहे है।थाना भी जयपुर रोड पर हो कस्बे का थाना भी शहर के अंदर कॉलोनी में बना हुआ है। इससे नाका बंदी करने व शहर से बाहर निकलने में समय लग जाता है। थाना जयपुर रोड पर होना चाहिए।एक थाना तो और होना चाहिए^इतने बड़े तहसील क्षेत्र में कम से कम एक थाना तो और होना चाहिए। टोडारायसिंह थाने में व चौकियों पर स्टाफ के रिक्त पद चल रहे है।चोरियों की वारदात पर अंकुश के लिए रात्रि गश्त भी करनी पड़ती है। अवैध बजरी की निगरानी भी करनी पड़ती है।-अमर सिंह, सीआई, पुलिस थाना टोडारायसिंह

