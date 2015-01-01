पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायरस का कहर:जिले में 14 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अप्रैल से अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 2304 रोगी मिले

कार्यालय संवाददाता| टोंकजिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं लापरवाही का सिलसिला भी कम नहीं हो पा रहा है। जांच रिपोर्ट दो-तीन दिन पेंडिंग होने के कारण भी कोरोना विस्फोट होने की संभावनाएं बनी हुई हैं। अभी 831 जांच बाकी है। इसमें बुधवार को 387 सैंपल लिए गए। बाकी पूर्व लिए गए सैंपल हैं। जिनकी जांच रिपोर्ट अब तक नहीं आ सकी है। जांचों में देरी एवं अधिक जांचें पेंडिंग होने से आगामी दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण के अधिक केस एक साथ सामने आने की संभावनाएं बढ गई है। कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना में भी लापरवाही की स्थितियां बनी नजर आ रही है। बहरहाल जिले में अप्रैल से अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 2304 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। जबकि 41 हजार से अधिक सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। बुधवार को 14 नए केस सामने आए।देवली| शहर में कोरोना कहर बरपाना जारी है।बुधवार को शहर में 6 तथा साँवतगढ़ में 2 पॉजिटिव और पाए गए हैं जिनमें एक पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल है। शहर के कोविड प्रभारी डॉ राजकुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि पूर्व में भेजे गए 15 सैंपल की जांच मंगलवार को आई है।जिन में कुल 8 पॉजिटिव पाए गए है।बताया कि शहर के घोसी मोहल्ला, पटेल नगर, टैगोर नगर, जनता कॉलोनी, पुलिस थाना एवं बीसीएमओ कार्यालय से एक-एक तथा सांवतगढ़ ग्राम से दो पॉजिटिव की पुष्टि हुई है।लेकिन बीसीएमओ कार्यालय कार्मिक अन्यत्र रहता है। ब्लॉक शिक्षाअधिकारी कार्यालय के अनुसार बुधवार को 58 सैंपल लिए हैं जबकि कुल शहरी 14 एवं ग्रामीण 72 सैंपल प्रक्रियाधीन है। ब्लॉक स्तर पर 362 पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आ चुके। वहीं अब तक 5006 की जांच नेगेटिव रही है।

