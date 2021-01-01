पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कौन होगा मुखिया:सियासी उठापटक के बीच 5 पालिका अध्यक्षों के लिए 16 ने दावा ठोका, नाम वापसी कल

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • 7 को चुने जाएंगे चेयरमैन, 8 को उपाध्यक्ष का होगा चुनाव

जिले की पांचों नगर पालिकाओं के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन के आखिरी दिन 16 उम्मीदवारों ने 17 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। जिनकी बुधवार को जांच होगी तथा गुरुवार तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। निवाई, देवली, उनियारा व मालपुरा में तीन-तीन उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। वहीं टोडारायसिंह में 4 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। नामांकन के आखिरी दिन बाद अब अध्यक्ष के लिए दोनों ही राजनीतिक दलों के साथ ही दावेदार अध्यक्ष बनने के लिए जोड़-तोड़ में जुटे हुए हैं। कल तक जो अपने दल की वफादारी का दम भर रहे थे। उनमें से कई उम्मीदवार दूसरे दलों के पार्षदों के सहारे अपनी जीत तलाश करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। राजनीतिक विचारधाराएं धराशायी होती भी नजर आ रही है। केवल निजी स्वार्थ के चलते ही अधिकांश जगह राजनीतिक घमासान की स्थितियां सामने आ रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में 140 वार्डों के पार्षद 7 फरवरी को अपना अध्यक्ष चुनेंगे। जिले की पांचों नगर पालिकाओं में अध्यक्ष के लिए 7 फरवरी को मतदान व मतगणना होगी। उसके अगले ही दिन 8 फरवरी को उपाध्यक्ष के लिए वोट पड़ेंगे। क्रोस वोटिंग एवं दल बदल का खेल भी बखूबी देखने को मिल रहा है। जो आगे भी देखने को मिल सकता है। निवाई में एनसीपी के पार्षद भाजपा में शामिल हो गए, तो कई जगह पार्षद दूसरे दलों के नाम से तो कई निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार बनकर सामने आए हैं। अब राजनीतिक किस करवट बैठती है, ये तो समय ही बताएंगा। लेकिन निवाई में एनसीपी के पार्षदों का भाजपा में शामिल होने से भाजपा की जीत पक्की लगती है। वहीं उनियारा व टोडारायसिंह में भाजपा को बहुमत मिला था, वहां भाजपा का बोर्ड बन सकता है। लेकिन निश्चित तौर पर कहीं भी कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता है।

निवाई में अकेली पड़ी कांग्रेस, निर्दलीय भी भाजपा में

निवाई| निवाई| इस चुनाव में वार्ड नम्बर 2 से जीती प्रत्याशी भानु जोधा ने चुनाव सम्पन्न होते ही पार्टी केम्प में पहुंचकर पार्टी के प्रति पूरी वफादारी निभाई। भानु जोधा पूरे समय अपने पति के साथ भाजपा पार्षदों के साथ रही। भाजपा से 9 पार्षद जीते व एक निर्दलीय सहित 10 पार्षदों की ताकत का अहसास करवाया। भाजपा की बड़ाबंदी में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी।

गाड़ी खड़ी करने पर नगरपालिका के बाहर हंगामा, पुलिस ने की भीड़ को तितर-बितर

उनियारा| नगर पालिका उनियारा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नगर पालिका परिसर में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व एसडीएम रजनी मीणा ने नामांकन पत्र प्राप्त किए। मगर नामांकन पत्र समाप्ति से अंतिम समय मैं 5 मिनट पहले ही नगरपालिका के बाहर गाड़ी खड़ी करने को लेकर पालिका अध्यक्ष के प्रत्याशी मोनिका गुर्जर एवं राकेश बढ़ाया को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई एवं कहासुनी अधिक बढ़ती, इससे पहले ही पुलिस ने आपस में झगड़ा करने वाले लोगों को तितर-बितर करके दूर कर दिया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार भाजपा प्रत्याशी रेखा बढ़ाया पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन पत्र वाहन में दाखिल करने आई तो पुलिसकर्मियों ने वाहन को नगरपालिका के गेट के बाहर नहीं लगाने दिया एवं सड़क से ही प्रत्याशी को आने को कहा। वही गायत्री जोशी भी अपने वाहन द्वारा आने पर पालिका के मुख्य गेट पर गाड़ी को नहीं आने दिया। मगर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मोनिका गुर्जर नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने आने पर इस गाड़ी को नगरपालिका के मुख्य गेट के बाहर खड़ा होने दिया। इस पर पुर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष राकेश बढ़ाया और उनके समर्थक ने एतराज किया तो मोनिका गुर्जर के साथ आए समर्थकों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई एवं मामला अधिक बढ़ता इससे पहले ही थाना प्रभारी राधाकिशन मीणा एवं हेड कांस्टेबल रतन लाल मीणा व पुलिसकर्मियों ने भीड को हल्का बल प्रयोग करते हुए भीड़ को तितर-बितर कर दिया एवं 200 मीटर परिधि से भीड़ को हटाया। इस दौरान नगरपालिका के बाहर अफरा तफरी मच गई एवं दोनों प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक वहीं पर बैठे डटे रहे। मगर पुलिस ने भीड़ व उनको हटाने के बाद शांति बनी। (देखें पेज00भी)

