कोरोना से जंग:उनियारा पालिका क्षेत्र में 165 मास्क वितरित

टोंक27 मिनट पहले
उनियारा नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में कोरोना संक्रमण को मद्देनजर रखते हुए पालिका क्षेत्र में चलाये जा रहे जन आन्दोलन शिविर को मद्देनजर रखते हुए मास्क वितरण, घर-घर स्टीकर लगाये आन्दोलन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए पालिका सहायक अभियन्ता भंवरलाल सैनी के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिकों केद्वारा घर-घर एवं दुकानों में जाकर 165 मास्क वितरण करवाये जाकर कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव हेतु मास्क का अनिवार्य उपयोग हेतु प्रेरित किया गया। रविवार को पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड, सार्वजनिक स्थल, भीड-भाड वाले स्थलों पर मास्क का उपयोग नही करने वालो नागरिकों को मास्क की अनिवार्यता के बारे समझाईश की गई एवं पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कोरोना जनजागृति को मद्देनजर रखते हुए स्टीकर लगाने एवं आम नागरिकों को कुल 300 स्टीकर वितरित किये गये है। अधिशासी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सघन अभियान के तहत जो भी दुकानदार या राहगीर बिना मास्क लगाए हुए पाया गया तो उसका चालान का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। इसलिए सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए सभी लोग मास्क लगाएं एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखें।कोरोना जनजागृति अभियान के तहत लोगों को मास्क वितरित कर जागरूक कियाटोंक| कोरोना जनजागृति अभियान के तहत दल संख्या 7 व 8 के इंसीडेंट कमांडरों की ओर से रविवार को रोडवेज डिपो क्षेत्र में बिना मास्क वाले लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए गए। इसके साथ ही लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरूक कियागया। अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी चौथमल चौधरी ने बताया कि जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमितों के चलते मास्क लगाना पहली आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने लोगों को मास्क लगाकर ही घर से निकलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस मौके पर हीरालाल जाट, व्याख्याता रसपाल गुर्जर, सुनील सिरोठा वसीम अख्तर व दल के अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

साठ कर्मचारी करेंगे वोटिंग मशीनों की तैयारमालपुरा| पंचायत सदस्य व जिला परिषद चुनाव के लिए मालपुरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 196 मतदान केंद्रों की वोटिंग मशानों को तैयार करने के लिए रविवार को पंचायत समिति सभागार में निर्वाचन विभाग के तत्ववधान में कार्मिकों का प्रशिक्षण आयोजित किया गया। प्रशिक्षण में साठ कार्मिकों व पांच ट्रेनरों को एमटी द्वारा मशीनों को तैयारी करने संबंधी प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर एसडीएम डॉ. राकेश कुमार मीणा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में वोटिंग मशीन का डेमो दिखाया गया। इस अवसर पर एसडीएम डॉ. राकेश कुमार मीणा ने कहा कि सभी कर्मचारी मशीने तैयार करने के लिए कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व सजग रह कर कार्य करें। इस अवसर पर चुनाव कार्यालय के विष्णु बारेठ सहित अन्य कर्मचारी व अधिकारी मौजुद रहे। सभी प्रशिक्षणार्थी सोमवार को टोंक रवाना होंगे जहां वे वोटिंग मशीनों को तैयार करेंगे।

