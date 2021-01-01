पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बागवानी:देवड़ावास में तैयार किए अमरूद के 18 हजार ग्राफ्टेड पौधे, किसानों की आय बढ़ाने की तैयारी

  • अमरूद की वैज्ञानिक तकनीक से खेती कर कमा सकते हैं ज्यादा मुनाफा

किसानों को बागवानी से जोड़कर उनकी आय बढ़ाने के लिए इस बार अमरूद उत्कृष्ठता केन्द्र देवड़ावास में किसानों को उन्नत किस्मों के अमरूद के पौधे मिलेंगे। इसके लिए इस केन्द्र में अमरूद के उन्नत किस्म के 18 हजार ग्राफ्टेड पौधे तैयार कर लिए हैं।

इन्हें निर्धारित दर 50 रुपए प्रति पौधा के हिसाब से बारिश के मौसम में किसानों को दिए जाएंगे।‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ वहीं अमरूद की फसल में अधिक उपज लेने के लिए वर्तमान में लगने वाले कीट एवं व्याधियों के लक्षण एवं उनसे बचने के उपाय के बारे में कृषक हित में एडवाईजरी जारी की गई है।

सेन्टर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस के उपनिदेशक ओम प्रकाश यादव ने बताया अमरूद कि वैज्ञानिक तकनीक से खेती कर अधिक मुनाफा प्राप्त करने के लिए सघन बागवानी में वर्षा वाली फसल लेने के लिए कृन्तन (प्रूनिंग) करें, हस्त बहार वाली फसल लेनी है तो 10-15 दिन के अन्तराल पर सिंचाई करें। जिन किसान को फरवरी-मार्च में पौध रोपण करना है, वे पौध रोपण की तैयारी करें। इसके लिए किसान 6-6 मीटर की दूरी पर 1 मीटर लम्बा,1 मीटर चौडा एवं 1 मीटर गहरा गड्ढा खोदे। बाद में बारिश के मौसम में इन गड्ढों में अमरूद के पौधे लगाए।

अमरूद के पौधो में जिंक एवं बोरोन की कमी के लक्षण दिखाई देने पर 6-6 ग्राम जिंक सल्फेट एवं बोरेक्स तथा 4 ग्राम बुझा हुआ चूना प्रति लीटर की दर से घोल बनाकर छिड़काव करें। जिन पौधों पर मिलीबग का प्रकोप दिखाई दे रहा है, उन पेड़ों के आस- पास की जगह को साफ करें तथा थावलें की गुड़ाई करें।

साथ ही क्यूनालफॉस 1.5 प्रतिशत या मिथाइल पैराथियान 2 प्रतिशत चूर्ण 50 से 100 ग्राम प्रति थावलें में 10 से 25 सेमी गहराई तक मिलाये। कृषि अधिकारी उद्यान कजोड़मल गुर्जर ने बताया कि वर्तमान में उत्कृष्ठता केन्द्र पर ग्राफटिंग का कार्य किया जा रहा है, जिसमें अमरूद की इलाहबादी सफेदा, लखनउ-49, हिसार सूर्ख, पंत प्रभात, अर्का किरण, ललित, श्वेता,ए मपीयूएटी सलेक्शन-1, एमपीयूएटी सलेक्शन-2, अर्का अमूल्या, हिसार सफेदा, गोला इत्यादि किस्मों में ग्राफ्टिंग करके पौधे तैयार किए जा रहे है।

वर्तमान में तैयार पौधे किसानों को वर्षा ऋतु में उद्यान निदेशालय द्वारा जारी दर पर बेचे जाएंगे। राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजनांतर्गत निर्मित अमरूद उत्कृष्ठता केन्द्र का मुख्य उद्देश्य सघन बागवानी व सामान्य बागवानी से उच्च गुणवत्ता का उत्पादन करना, प्रति इकाई लाभ में वृद्धि करने के उद्देश्य को लेकर कार्य किया जा रहा है। इस अवसर पर राजहंस नर्सरी के मैनेजर कन्हैयालाल नामा, कृषि पर्यवेक्षक प्रवीण कुमार धाकड, जूनियर एकाउटेंट ओम प्रकाश यादव सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद थे।

चार किस्तों में मिलेंगे प्रति पौधे पर 35 रुपए सब्सिडी के

जानकारी के अनुसार अमरुद उत्कृष्टता केंद्र देवड़ावास में अमरूद का प्रति पौधा 50 रुपए में मिलेगा। और प्रति पौधे पर 35 रुपए की सब्सिडी मिलेगी। जिन किसानों को इन पौधों पर सब्सिडी लेनी है,वे उद्यान विभाग में आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यह सब्सिडी 4 साल में मिलेगी। पहले साल में प्रति पौधे पर 14 रुपए मिलेंगे। फिर 3 साल में प्रति वर्ष प्रति पौधे पर 7-7 रुपए मिलेंगे। लेकिन यह सब्सिडी तभी मिलेगी, जब 4 साल तक पौधे खेत में लहलहाते मिलेंगे।

