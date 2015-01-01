पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह स्थलों से वसूले 2.38 लाख रुपए:पंजीयन नहीं करवाने वाले विवाह स्थलों से वसूले 2.38 लाख रुपए

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद आयुक्त ने परिषद क्षेत्र में संचालित विभिन्न विवाह स्थलों से 2.38 लाख पंजीयन शुल्क वसूलने की कार्रवाई की। साथ ही मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों व सोशल डिस्टेंस की अवहेलना करने वालों से चालान वसूला। आयुक्त सचिन यादव ने बताया कि जिन विवाह स्थलों द्वारा परिषद में पंजीयन नहीं करवाया गया है, उनसे मौके पर ही पंजीयन शुल्क जमा किया गया। इसमें इनमें मधुबन पैराडाईज, दुर्गा पैराडाईज, जगदम्बा पैराडाईज, वैष्णवी पैराडाईज, शहनाई मैरिज गार्डन, प्रिन्स मैरिज गार्डन, न्यू कृष्णा पैराडाईज आदि शामिल है। इनसे 2 लाख 38 हजार रुपए वसूले हैं। इन्हें उपयोग शुल्क जमा कराने के लिए दो दिन का समय भी दिया है। आयुक्त ने कोविड-19 के नियमों की पालना नहीं करने पर दुकानदारों व आमजन से भी जुर्माना वसूला। मास्क नहीं लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने पर चालान कर 3500 रुपए वसूले। आयुक्त ने कहा कि व्यापारी व दुकानदार फुटपाथ, नाले अथवा आम रास्ते पर स्थाई निर्माण यथा चबूतरा, दीवार आदि द्वारा अतिक्रमण नहीं करें। दुकान के बाहर लगे टीनशेड की लंबाई 4 फीट से ज्यादा नहीं रखें। जिनकी दुकान के बाहर यह स्थिति वे 3 दिन के भीतर इन अतिक्रमणों हटवा लें। परिषद द्वारा स्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी।कैम्प में आकर मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम जुड़वाएंटोंक|भारत निर्वाचन आयोग नई दिल्ली के निर्देशानुसार महाविद्यालय में अध्ययनरत सभी नियमित छात्र-छात्राएं मतदाता जागरूकता एवं मतदाता पंजीकरण में अभिवृद्वि के लिए निर्वाचन आयेाग के निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार 12 से 15 दिसम्बर तक सम्पूर्ण राज्य में विशेष योग्यजन एवं अन्य नवीन मतदाताओं के पंजीकरण के लिए कल्स्टर एनराॅलमेन्ट प्रस्तावित है। राजकीय महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य ने बताया कि जो भी छात्र-छात्राएं 18 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण कर चुके हैं। मतदाता सूची में पंजीकरण के लिए 12 दिसम्बर को निशक्तजन एवं अन्य नवीन मतदाता 15 दिसम्बर को महाविद्यालय में कल्स्टर एनराॅलमेन्ट कैम्प में उपस्थित होकर मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम जुड़वाए।दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, सर्दी बढ़ीउनियारा| तहसील क्षैत्र के कस्बें सहित ग्रामींण अंचलों में शुक्रवार को दिन भर आसमान में बादल छायें रहें।

