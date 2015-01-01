पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:3 बाइक चोर गिरफ्तार, 5 बाइक बरामद, पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गत दिनों देवली शहर में हुई बाइक चोरी के मामले में देवली पुलिस को मंगलवार को भी बड़ी सफलता मिली है। पुलिस ने बाइक चुराने के आरोपित तीन जनों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से पांच बाइक बरामद की है वहीं सोमवार को बाइक चोरी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किए गए तीनों युवकों को मंगलवार को पुलिस ने वहां के कोर्ट में पेश कर आरोपितों को एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

इन रिमांड पर लिए गए तीनों युवकों से भी सोमवार को पुलिस ने चोरी की तीन बाइक बरामद की गई थी। इस तरह दो दिन में बाइक चोरी के छह आरोपित गिरफ्तार किए जा चुके हैं और उनसे आठ बाइक बरामद की जा चुकी है। प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस देवली थाना प्रभारी हंसराज बैरवा ने बताया कि देवली शहर में गत दिनों चोरी हुई बाइकों के मामले में पुलिस को सोमवार को सफलता मिली थी।

पुलिस ने तीन जनों को गिरफ्तार किया था। गिरफ्तार किया गया बाइक चोरी के आरोपित घोसी मोहल्ला देवली निवासी कालू( 22)पुत्र बाबूलाल बलाई, हनुमान नगर थाना जिला भीलवाड़ा निवासी अनिल कुमार ( 21) पुत्र सालग राम मीणा व भीलवाड़ा जिले के हनुमान नगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित भरतपुर निवासी शैतान बलाई पुत्र कालूराम बलाई शामिल है।

इन आरोपितों से पुलिस ने सोमवार को ही देवली शहर के पटवा बाजार, ममता सर्किल एवं स्थानीय बस स्टैंड आदि स्थानों से चुराई गई तीन बाइक को बरामद किया था। इन आरोपितों को पुलिस ने देवली कोर्ट में पेश कर एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया था। इन्हें बुधवार को फिर से कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस अधिकारी हंसराज बैरवा ने बताया कि मुख्य आरोपित अभी पकड़ से बाहर है।

उसके पकड़ने के प्रयास जारी है। उसके गिरफ्त में आते ही शहर से अन्य चोरी की वारदात का भी बड़ा खुलासा होगा। कम से कम एक दर्जन के करीब चोरी की मोटरसाइकिल बरामद करने का पुलिस प्रयास कर रही है। जिसमें यह पहली बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। इस दिशा में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को तीन ओर बाइक चोरी के आरोपितों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से गत दिनों चुराई गई पांच बाइक बरामद की है।

मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार किए गए बाइक चोरी के आरोपित घोसी मोहल्ला देवली निवासी सुनील पुत्र नंदकिशोर घोसी, प्रताप कॉलोनी देवली निवासी राहुल पुत्र हरिलाल खाती, भीलवाड़ा जिले के हनुमान नगर थाना क्षेत्र हनुमान नगर निवासी मुकेश पुत्र कैलाश सेन शामिल है। इनको भी बुधवार को देवली के कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

लक्ष्मीपुरा जाटान में बाड़ो में आग लगी, ईंधन व चारा राख
मोर| पंचायत अलियारी के गांव लक्ष्मीपुरा जाटान में आग लगने से बाडों में रखा चारा, कृिष यंत्र व ईंधन जलकर राख हो गया। अलियारी सरपंच शिवराज चौघरी ने बताया कि गांव लक्ष्मीपुरा जाटान के गजानंद, जमुनालाल व कैलाश प्रजापत के बाडों में दोपहर आग लगने से चारे की उठती लपटें व धुआं को देखकर ग्रामीण बाडों की ओर दौडें।

मौके पर पहुंंचकर आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया। लोगों ने कुएं तथा फॉर्म पौण्ड से इंजन पाइन लाइन डालकर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, जब तक चारा, ईंधन, कृिष यंत्र व आस पास के बबूल जलकर राख हो चुके थे। ग्रामीणों की मदद से करीब दो घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया गया।

