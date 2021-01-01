पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए भाजपा के 3 व कांग्रेस का 1 नामांकन दाखिल

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
टोडारायसिंह नगरपालिका कार्यालय के सभा भवन में नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव हेतु भारतीय जनता पार्टी के तीन उम्मीदवार व कांग्रेस पार्टी के एक उम्मीदवार का निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम रूबी अंसार को नामांकन दाखिल करवा दिया। वही भाजपा व कांग्रेस के अधिकृत प्रतिनिधि ने अपने अपने अध्यक्ष के उम्मीदवार का सिंबल भी सौंप दिया। पालिका सभागार में निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम रूबी अंसार के समक्ष निर्धारित समय में भाजपा की ओर से वार्ड नंबर 2 के निर्वाचित पार्षद भरतलाल, वार्ड नंबर 4 के पार्षद जगदीश प्रसाद व वार्ड नंबर 8 के पार्षद सत्यनारायण ने पालिका अध्यक्ष हेतु नामांकन दाखिल करवाया। वहीं ब्लाक कांग्रेस की ओर से वार्ड नंबर 23 के निर्वाचित पार्षद नवाब अली ने पालिका अध्यक्ष हेतु नामांकन जमा करा दिया। तत्श्चात भाजपा भाजपा पार्टी के अधिकृत प्रतिनिधि रजनीश शर्मा, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष रामचंद्र गुर्जर, भाजपा शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष अनिल भारद्वाज ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को एक उम्मीदवार के लिए सिंबल सौंप दिया। वहीं कांग्रेस के ब्लाक अध्यक्ष रामप्रसाद साहू ने भी पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए एक उम्मीदवार का सिंबल सौंपा। बुधवार को फार्मों की जांच होगी। गुरूवार को नाम वापसी के तुरंत बाद दोनों पार्टियों के उम्मीदवार को सिंबल आवंटित कर दिया जाएगा। 7 फरवरी को पालिका अध्यक्ष हेतु मतदान करवाया जाएगा।मतदान के तुरंत बाद निर्वाचित पालिका अध्यक्ष के नाम की विधिवत घोषणा की जाएगी। उधर भाजपा के भरतलाल माली को सिंबल मिलने की प्रबल संभावना है। भाजपा को पूर्ण बहुमत मिलने के चलते अध्यक्ष की बागडोर भरत माली को मिल सकती है। कांग्रेस की ओर से एक ही फार्म नवाब अली का जमा हुआ है। निर्वाचन कार्यालय ने अभी सिंबल गोपनीय रखा है। गुरूवार को नामवापसी के तुंरत बाद दोनों पालिका अध्यक्ष के उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा होकर चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन होगा। तब ही सही तौर पर तस्वीर स्पष्ट हो सकेगी। कुल 25 पार्षदों मेसे भाजपा के 14, कांग्रेस के 5 व 6 निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। भाजपा के सभी पार्षद बाडेबंदी में है।

