पंचायतीराज चुनाव का प्रथम चरण:3 लाख 16 हजार मतदाता आज करेंगे 182 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला

टोंक26 मिनट पहले
  • सुबह साढ़े 7 से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा मतदान, कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन जरूरी
  • जिला परिषद की 11 व पंचायत समितियों की 59 सीटों के लिए डलेंग वोट

जिले की तीन पंचायत समितियों की 59 एवं जिला परिषद के 11 वार्डों में सोमवार को मतदान होगा। प्रथम चरण में 3 लाख 16 हजार 493 मतदाता जिला परिषद के 27, पंचायत समितियों के 155 उम्मीदवारों का चुनावी भाग्य का फैसला कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए तीनों पंचायत समिति क्षेत्रों में 442 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। गौरतलब है कि अधिकांश जगह कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच ही मुकाबला है। इसबार नई पंचायत समिति बनी पीपलू पंचायत समिति के लिए पहलीबार चुनाव होंगे। पहले चरण में टोंक, पीपलू एवं निवाई पंचायत समितियों सहित इस क्षेत्र की 11 जिला परिषद सीटों के लिए सोमवार को वोट पड़ेंगे। इसमें जिला परिषद के वार्ड 16 में प्रथम चरण के बाद तृतीय चरण में भी उनियारा क्षेत्र की जुड़ी ग्राम पंचायतों में चुनाव होंगे। उसके बाद इस वार्ड के चुनाव पूरे हो सकेंगे। इसी प्रकार वार्ड 25 में जो मालपुरा से जुड़ा है, वहां दूसरे चरण के मतदान के बाद चुनाव पूरा हो सकेगा। बाकी के वार्डों में पहले चरण में मतदान हो सकेगा। चुनाव क लिए जहां प्रत्याशी अपनी-अपनी जीत के लिए देर रात तक संपर्क करते रहे। प्रशासन ने भी पूरी तैयारियां कर ली है।

कोरोना से बचाव: चुनाव सामग्री के साथ ही मतदान दलों को मास्क व सैनेटाइजर भी उपलब्ध करवायामतदान दलों की टीमों को चुनाव सामग्री के साथ मास्क एवं सैनेटाइजर भी उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुखराम खोखर ने बताया कि कोविड-19 से उत्पन्न परिस्थितियों को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए मतदान के समय में वृद्धि करते हुए मतदान का समय सुबह 7ः30 से सांय 5ः00 तक रखा गया है। मतदान के लिए फोटो पहचान पत्र की आवश्यकता पर भी जोर दिया। मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी नवनीत कुमार व अन्य अधिकारियों ने भी जानकारी के साथ ही दिशा निर्देश दिए।

