पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन ठगी:एक ही घंटे में 73 बार में खाते से उड़ाए 3.08 लाख

टोंक29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माेबाइल पर ट्रांजेक्शन के मैसेज देखकर खाताधारक को पता चला

शहर में सुभाष बाजार स्थित एसबीआई बैंक के खाते से एक व्यक्ति के तीन लाख से ज़्यादा रुपए की राशि निकलने का मामला सामने आया हैं। पीड़ित ने जब बैंक प्रबंधक को इसकी सूचना दी कि बिना उनकी जानकारी अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने रात में उनके खाते से 73 बार ट्रांजेक्शन कर अकाउंट खाली कर दिया। पीड़ित मेंहदीबाग, मालियों की गली निवासी हाल निवास मिश्रा कॉलोनी के कमलेश सैनी हैं। जिनके बैंक खाते से 10 दिसम्बर रात 12 से एक बजे के बीच 73 बार ट्रांजेक्शन कर 3 लाख 8 हजार 564 रुपए निकाले गए हैं।सुबह जब वह उठा तो मोबाइल पर मैसेज देखकर उसके हौश उड गए। कोतवाली थाना के सब इंस्पेटर भंवर लाल मीणा ने बताया कि कमलेश सैनी ने रिपोर्ट दी हैं कि उसके खाते से 3 लाख 8 हजार 564 रुपए निकाले गए हैं, जिसपर साइबर एक्पर्ट के जरिए जांच करवाई जा रही हैं। इधर पीड़ित कमलेश सैनी ने बताया कि जिस समय पूरा ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ है उसे समय वह सो रहा था और उसने किसी से भी अपने बैंक संबंधित आईडी, पासवर्ड या फिर अन्य जानकारी शेयर नही की हैं। और नाही उसके पास किसी प्रकार फोन या मैजेस लिंक आदि आया हैं। इसके बावजूद खाते से इतनी बड़ी संख्या में जमापूंजी गायब होने पर रोष व्यक्त करते हुए उन्होने बैंक की कार्यप्रणाली रोष किया हैं।

नहीं मिला संतोषप्रद जवाब: ऑनलाइन या फिर झांसा देकर बैंक खाता धारक से ठगी करने की वारदातों के बीच बिना बैंक की डिटेड शेयर करे बगैर खाता धारक के हज़ार दो हजार नही बल्कि तीन लाख से ज़्यादा रुपए की राशि 73 बार ट्रांजेक्शन कर निकाले जाने की घटना से बैंक धारक असमंजस में हैं। फिलहाल बैंक प्रबंधन की ओर से सन्तोषप्रद जवाब नही मिलने से पीड़ित खुद को ठगा सा महसूस कर रहा हैं। उसने आरोप लगाया कि अगर बैंक में अपना पैसा सुरक्षित नही है तो बैंक आमजन की जमापूंजी को सुरक्षित करने का दावा क्यों करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें