हड़कंप:बनास में बजरी भरते 34 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां व एस्कॉर्ट में काम आने वाली नौ बाइक जब्त

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सइदाबाद और सरवराबाद में कार्रवाई, रास्ता रोकने के लिए पथराव

सइदाबाद सरवराबाद बनास नदी क्षेत्र में गुरुवार देर रात पुलिस ने अवैध बजरी की खनन पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 34 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली और एस्कॉर्ट में काम आने वाली 9 बाइकें जब्त की। हालांकि वाहन चालक अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर वाहन छोड़कर फरार हो गए। बनास नदी में हुई इस बड़ी कार्रवाई से खनन माफिया में हड़कंप मच गया। एसपी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि जिले में अवैध बजरी खनन पर लगातार कार्रवाई के बावजूद खनन की सूचनाएं मिल रही थीं। गुरुवार की देर रात सदर थानान्तर्गत सईदाबाद और सरवराबाद नदी क्षेत्र में बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध बजरी खनन कर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में भरकर ले जाने की सूचना पर पुलिस ने नदी मेें दबिश दी । जहां अवैध खननकर्ता ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां में बजरी भरते मिले। एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस दल को आते देख अवैध वहां मौजूद लोगों ने पथराव भी किया। लेकिन पुलिस ने लाठियां फटकारी तो लोग भाग छूटे। पुलिस व आरएसी जवानों ने क्षेत्र का निरीक्षण कर 34 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली और एस्कॉर्ट के काम में ली जा रही 9 मोटरसाईकिल को जब्त कर लिया। इस दौरान सदर थानाधिकारी दशरथसिंह, पुरानी टोंक थानाधिकारी और महिला थानाधिकारी नरपतराम आदि सहित सैंकड़ों पुलिस व आरएसी जवानों ने कार्यवाही को अंजाम दिया।

सबूत जुटाने के लिए ड्रोन की मदद, परीक्षा में व्यस्तता का फायदा उठाने की कोशिश

बजरी खनन पर कार्रवाई, अंकुश अब तक नहीं
जिले की बनास नदी में बजरी खनन पर प्रशासन की तमाम पाबंदियों व लगातार कार्यवाहियों के बावजूद जिले में अवैध खनन गतिविधियों पर पूरी तरह से अंकुश नहीं लग पा रहा है। हालांकि पिछले छह माह में बजरी खनन पर पुलिस व एसआईटी के प्रभावी कार्रवाई में 901 वाहन जब्त कर 994 प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए एक हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। एसआईटी गठन के बाद लगातार अवैध बजरी खनन पर कार्रवाई की जा रही हैं लेकिन अवैध खनन और परिवहन पर लगातार अवैध खनन व माफियाओं पर अंकुश नही लग पा रहा हैं।

परीक्षा में व्यस्तता का फायदा उठाने की कोशिश
पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा ठीक एक दिन पूर्व बडी कार्रवाई से यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जिले में बजरी माफिया अवैध खनन करने का कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ना चाहते हैं। डीएसपी चंद्रसिंह रावत ने बताया पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में टोंक पुलिस की व्यस्तता को देखते हुए अवैध खान माफियाओं ने नदी क्षेत्र में खनन की गतिविधियों को दोबारा शुरू करते हुए बनास से बजरी भरकर को ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में भरना शुरू कर दिया। लेकिन रात में मिली सूचना के अाधार पर हुई कार्रवाई से महत्वपूर्ण कामयाबी हासिल हुई है।

रास्ता रोकने की कोशिश, पथराव किया
अवैध खनन माफियाओं ने कार्रवाई से पूर्व पुलिस दल का रास्ता रोकने के लिए बजरी डाल कर रास्ता ब्लॉक करने की भी कोशिश की। लेकिन पुलिस फिर भी नदी के कच्चे रास्तों के सहारे उन तक पहुंच गई। पुलिस अधिकारियों की सूचना पर टोंक तहसीलदार और खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंचे। कार्रवाई के दौरान खनन माफियाओं का पीछा करते हुए खुद पुलिस की भी कई गाड़ियां नदी में फंस गईं। जिन्हें बाहर निकालने के लिए पुलिस के जवानों को खासी मशक्कत भी करनी पड़ी।

