कोरोनाकाल में राहत...:एससी-एसटी वर्ग के पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए मिले 3.80 करोड़

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में राहत... अत्याचार से पीड़ित लोगों के खातों में पैसा ट्रांसफर करना शुरू, ज्यादातर मामले फसल नष्ट करने और मारपीट से संबंधित

जिले के अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति के पीड़ितों के लिए दीपोत्सव खुशिया लेकर आया है। सालों से सरकारी सहायता राशि का इंतजार कर रहे एससी व एसटी वर्ग के खातों में विभाग की ओर से गुरुवार से सहायता राशि डाले जाने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसके लिए सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग को 3 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए का बजट मिला है। विभाग के मुताबिक जल्द ही सालों से इंतजार कर रहे लोगों के खाते में सहायता राशि डाल दी जाएगी। विभाग के मुताबिक जिले के 470 पीड़ित इस राशि से लाभान्वित होंगे। इस बार अधिकतर मामले मारपीटव फसल नष्ट के आए है।जिला प्रशासन के पास पहुंचने वाली शिकायतें अनुसूिचत जाति व जनजाति परिवारों के साथ मारपीट व फसल नष्ट करने वालों की होती है। जनप्रतिनिधियों व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की ओर से की जाने वाली जनसुनवाई में भी पीड़ितों की ओर से मुआवजा नहीं मिलने की बात सामने आती रही है। जिले के 470 पीड़ित ऐसे है जिन्हें सहायता राशि का इंतजार है। विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना था कि कुछ समय पहले तक विभाग के पास बजट का अभाव होने से पीड़ितों को समय पर मुआवजा नहीं मिल सका।

विभाग का दावा : पिछले 4 वर्षों में 676 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण, इस बार 470 पीड़ित परिवारों को मिलेगी सहायता राशि

जिले में निवास करने वाले अनुसूचित जाति व अनुसूचित जनजाति के लोगों के साथ होने वाले अत्याचार व अन्य मामलों में सरकार की ओर से पीड़ितों को उचित सहायता राशि दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। इसमें दुष्कर्म के मामलों से लेकर मारपीट, लज्जा भंग, फसल नष्ट, सम्पत्ति का नुकसान आदि शामिल हैं। ऐसे मामलों में पीड़ितों की ओर से पहले एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाती है। इसके बाद पुलिस की ओर से मामले की तफ्तीश की जाती है। जांच के बाद पुलिस एसटी, एससी न्यायालय में चालान प्रस्तुत करती है। न्यायालय में चालान प्रस्तुत होने पर पीड़ित पक्ष की ओर से कलेक्टर या पुलिस अधीक्षक से शिकायत कर सहायता राशि की मांग की जाती है। जिला प्रशासन की अभिशंसा पर विभाग की ओर से पचास फीसदी सहायता राशि पीड़ितों को तुरन्त दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। दोष सिद्ध होने पर पूरी राशि दी जाती है। हालांकि इस बीच अधिकतर मामलों में राजीनामा भी हो जाता है।

