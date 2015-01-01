पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:4 नए पॉजिटिव आए सामने, संख्या बढ़कर हुई 3492

टोंक
फाइल फोटो

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में कुछ कमी आई है। लेकिन दिसंबर में अब तक पॉजिटिव की संख्या बढकर 308 हो गई है। जबकि अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढकर 3492 तक पहुंच चुकी है। जिले में अप्रैल माह में 134, मई 30, जून 37, जुलाई 73, अगस्त 475, सितंबर 878, अक्टूबर 498, नवंबर 1059 व दिसंबर में अब तक 308 केस आ चुके हैं।

जिले में वर्तमान में 167 एक्टिव केस मौजूद है। मंगलवार को 603 सेंपल लिए गए। जबकि अब तक 914 सेंपल पेंडिंग है। जांचे कम होने के कारण दो दिन से पॉजिटिव की संख्या कम सामने आई है। अब पेंडिंग सेंपल अधिक होने पर आगामी दिनों में संख्या ज्यादा भी आ सकती है।

इसके लिए स्वयं ही सावधानी बरते जाने की जरुरत है। जिले से अब तक करीब 58 हजार से अधिक सेंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 4 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव केस सामने आए। इसमें टोंक शहर 3 व देवली में 1 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए।

