धनवर्षा:जिले में 40 करोड़ का कारोबार, ज्वैलरी, बर्तन और रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में भीड़

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
टोंक शहर में रोशनी व खरीदारी से जगमग हुआ बाजार
  • शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदारी
  • ऑटोमोबाइल, सोने-चांदी के आभूषण और बर्तनों सहित रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स की भी हुई जमकर खरीदारी

दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत जिले में शुक्रवार को धमाकेदार हुई। कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी धनतेरस के साथ हुई। धनतेरस पर जिलेभर में खरीददारी परवान पर रही और बाजार में बर्तनों, सोने-चांदी के आभूषण सहित अन्य प्रतिष्ठानों की दुकानों पर दिनभर खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की आवाजाही रही और बाजार में खूब धन बरसा।

ऐसे में कोरोना काल की मायूसी के बाद दीपोत्सव पर अच्छी ग्राहकी की वजह से दुकानदार भी प्रसन्न दिखे। कोरोना काल व मानसून की बेरुखी के बावजूद ऑटोमोबाईल क्षेत्र में करीब 30 करोड़ रुपयों की खरीदारी हुई। व्यापारियों के अनुसार जिलेभर में धनतेरस पर करीब 40 करोड़ की खरीदारी हुई है। बाजारों में दिनभर लोगों की आवाजाही के कारण घंटाघर चौराहे से लेकर बड़ा कुआं, सवाईमाधोपुर चौराहा, पुरानी टोंक आदि बाजारों में काफी रौनक रही। इससे थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में जाम की स्थिति बनती दिखी। धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करना शुभ माना जाता हैं। इस दिन खरीदारी करने से घर में हमेशा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि मिलती है।

धनतेरस पर लोगों ने शुभ मुहूर्त में देखकर दुपहिया के अलावा अन्य वाहन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उपकरण, बर्तन आदि की खूब खरीदारी की। रेडिमेड वस्त्रों, जूतों, चप्पलों की व बही खातों की दुकानदारी भी खूब चली। वाहनों की पूजा के लिए अन्नपूर्णा गणेश मंदिर में आना-जाना लगा रहा।

उनियारा: कोरोना को मात, सामान खरीदने की जल्दी
उनियारा: कोरोना को मात, सामान खरीदने की जल्दी

30 करोड़ का ऑटोमोबाइल: 100 कार व 100 ट्रैक्टर बिके

इस बार कोरोना काल एवं मानसून की बैरुखी के बावजूद जिलेभर में ऑटोमोबाइल क्षेत्र में बंपर खरीददारी की गई। इसमें ट्रेक्टर, कार, मोटरसाईकिल आदि की खूब बिक्री हुई। अदिती हुंडई शोरुम के राजीव सिंहल ने बताया कि जिले में करीब 100 काराें की बिक्री हुई हैं। पंचायत चुनाव के चलते भी कारों की अधिक बिक्री हुई हैं। नेशनल एग्रो सर्विस के जनरल मैनेजर व टैफे के डीलर रामकुंवार चौधरी ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर जिलेभर में करीब 100 ट्रेक्टर बिके हैं। जिसमें करीब छह करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ हैं।

कपड़ा व रेडिमेड : 2 करोड़ रुपए
फूड आइटम, खाद्य सामग्री : 2 करोड़,

सर्राफा : 2 करोड़,

मिठाई :1 करोड़,

मोबाइल : 50 लाख्र,

जनरल आइटम: 50 लाख,

इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स व फर्नीचर - 2 करोड़ रुपए

