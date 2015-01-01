पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का प्रसार:जिले में कोरोना के 45 केस और मिले, कुल संख्या 2782, नवंबर में आंकड़ा 600 पार

टोंक14 मिनट पहले
जिले में सोमवार को भी 45 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं तथा पिछले 6 दिनों में पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या बढकर 341 हो गए हैं। नवंबर माह में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले 654 होने के साथ ही इसका सिलसिला तेजी से बढ रहा है। यही रफ्तार रही तो पॉजिटिव की संख्या इस माह 8 सौ तक भी पहुंच सकती है। जिले में सोमवार को 45 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने के बाद अब तक पॉजिटिव की संख्या बढकर 2782 हो गई है। जबकि अब भी 1575 सेंपल पेंडिंग है। सोमवार को 260 सेंपल लिए गए। सितंबर माह के बाद नवंबर में संक्रमण का फैलाव एकबार फिर तेजी पकड़ रहा है। जिले में हो रहे पंचायती राज चुनाव में हालांकि मास्क वितरण एवं सैनेटाइज़ आदि की माकूल व्यवस्था की गई है। लेकिन उसके बाद भी लापरवाही कम नजर नहीं आई। वहीं बाजारों सहित कई कार्यक्रमों में भी लोगों की लापरवाही नजर आती रही है। ऐसे में प्रशासन एवं आमजन की भी चिंताएं बढ गई है। जैसे-जैसे तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। संख्या में उसी तरह तेजी से इजाफा भी होने लगा है।

देवली क्षेत्र में कोरोना: नवंबर माह शतक की ओर

देवली | क्षेत्र में इस तरह विकराल रूप लेता जा रहा है जिसके चलते अब तक 90 केस पॉजिटिव के सामने आ चुके हैं। देवली गांव में एक व शहर की सीमाओं से जुड़ी भीलवाड़ा जिले की ज्योति कॉलोनी में भी दो की जनों की पॉजिटिव होने की पुष्टि हुई है। 1 नवंबर से लगाकर अब तक शहर व उपखंड क्षेत्र में मिलाकर 94 जने पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग की मिली रिपोर्ट में अब तक नवम्बर में ही देवली में 55,घाड़ में 15,दूनी में 14, नासिरदा में 6, मालेड़ा,राजमहल में एवं नगरफोर्ट में 5-5, सीतापुरा में 4, आंवा में 1, धुआकला व देवली गांव में 2-2 पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं।

