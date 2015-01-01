पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन 50 फीसदी परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में तीन परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए, दोनों पारियों में 2800 परीक्षार्थियों को होना था शामिल

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षाएं शुक्रवार से शुरू हुई। पहले दिन दो पारियों में हुई परीक्षा में करीब 50 फीसदी अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। एसपी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि परीक्षा को लेकर शहर में तीन परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए है। इनमें एग्रीकल्चर कॉलेज डाइड रोड वजीरपुरा, डॉ अम्बेडकर कॉलेज पंचकुइया दरवाजा व मराठा कॉलाेनी छावनी क्षेत्र स्थित संस्कृति कॉलेज शामिल है।

नोडल ऑफिसर व एएसपी विपिन शर्मा ने बताया कि पहले दिन परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण हुई। नकल का कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया। उन्होंने बताया कि एक पारी में 1400 परीक्षार्थियों का पंजीयन किया गया था। ऐसे में दोनों पारियों में 2800 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा में उपस्थित होना था। पहली पारी में 1400 में से 710 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे। इसी प्रकार दूसरी पारी में भी करीब 50 फीसदी ही परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। इसका कारण एक ही परीक्षार्थी का कई स्थानों से आवेदन करना माना जा रहा है। एसपी ने बताया कि पहली पारी सुबह 9 से 11 बजे व दूसरी पारी 3 से शाम 5 बजे के बीच संचालित की जा रही है। प्रत्येक परीक्षा केन्द्र पर राजपत्रित पुलिस अधिकारी को परीक्षा केन्द्र प्रभारी बनाया गया है। इसके साथ परीक्षार्थी को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं हो इसको लेकर रोडवेज बस स्टैंड व डिपो के सामने कोतवाली व पुरानी टोंक थाना की ओर से सहायता केन्द्र बनाए गए है। इधर, परीक्षा समाप्ति के बाद शहर में परीक्षार्थियों व वाहनों का जमावड़ा रहने से कुछ देर के लिए जाम जैसी स्थिति रही। हालांकि यातायात पुलिसकर्मी जमनालाल, कुलदीप सिनसिनवार आदि आवाजाही सुचारू कराने में जुटे थे।

ग्रामीण मार्गों की बसें कट कर जयपुर-कोटा व उदयपुर आदि मार्गों पर संचालित की
जिले मेंं दूसरे जिलों के परीक्षार्थियों के आने व अन्य जिलों में जाने से रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर भी परीक्षार्थियों की रेलमपेल बनी रही। इसके चलते मुख्य आगार प्रबन्धक रामचरण गोचर, प्रबन्धक यातायात दयाराम यादव, संचालन प्रभारी सत्यनारायण जाट आदि यात्रीभार वाले मार्गों पर संचालन करने में जुटे दिखाई दिए। इसी प्रकार प्रबन्धक संचालन राजेन्द्र मीणा को वाहन उपलब्ध कराने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। ऐसे में सभी आगार अधिकारियों ने दिनभर बस स्टैंड पर नजर रखकर काेटा, जयपुर, उदयपुर आदि मार्गों पर जरूरत अनुसार बसों का संचालन कराते रहे। इतना ही नहीं कई चालक व परिचालकों ने अतिरिक्त डयूटी देकर जिम्मेदारी का निर्वाहन किया। दूसरी ओर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के शिड्यूल कट करने से सम्बन्धित मार्गों के यात्रियों काे अन्य वाहनों का सहारा लेने पर विवश होना पड़ा। आगार प्रबन्धक के मुताबिक कोटा के लिए 6, जयपुर के लिए 8 व उदयपुर मार्ग पर 2 अतिरिक्त बसों का संचालन कराया गया।

