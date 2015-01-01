पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:कोरोना के कारण आठ माह की देरी से हुए चुनाव में 56.08 फीसदी मतदान, पिछली बार से 2.81 प्रतिशत वोटिंग कम

टोंक14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद के 11 व पंचायत समिति के 59 वार्डों में मतदान, जिला परिषद के 27 व पंचायत समितियों के 155 उम्मीदवारों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद
  • टोंक पंचायत समिति में सर्वाधिक 59.48 प्रतिशत, पीपलू में 55.35 व निवाई पंचायत समिति में 54.45 प्रतिशत मत पड़े

जिले की सात पंचायत समितियों में से तीन पंचायत समितियों की 59 सीटों सहित जिला परिषद की 11 सीटों के लिए प्रथम चरण में सोमवार को मतदान हुआ। प्रथम चरण में कुल 56.08 प्रति मतदान हुआ।सभी जगह मतदान पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण रहा। वहीं बहुत कम जगह ऐसी नजर आई जा कतारे लंबी थी। अधिकांश जगह निरंतर मतदान हुआ एवं कतारें बेहद कम नजर आई। मास्क वितरण एवं सैनिटाइजर के साथ मतदान स्थल पर प्रवेश करने दिया गया। लेकिन फिर भी कई मतदान केंद्रों पर लोग मास्क लगाए नहीं नजर आए। वहीं बाहर तो अधिकांश जगह ऐसी थी जहां पर लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं मास्क का उपयोग करते नहीं दिखे। बहरहाल प्रथम चरण में टोंक पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 59.48 प्रतिशत, नई बनी पीपलू पंचायत समिति में 55. 35 एवं निवाई पंचायत समिित 54. 45 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जिले में प्रथम चरण में टोंक व पीपलू की 19 - 19 व निवाई की 21 सीटों के लिए मतदान हुआ। जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 16 टोंक के साथ ही उनियारा क्षेत्र से भी जुडा होने के कारण इसमें तीसरे चरण में मतदान के बाद मतदान पूरा हो सकेगा। वार्ड 25 में दूसरे चरण में मतदान पूरा होगा। जिले में सात पंचायत समितियों की 135 एवं जिला परिषद के 25 वार्डों के लिए चार चरणों में मतदान होगा।

3 लाख 16 हजार 493 मंे से 1 लाख 77 हजार 492 मतदाताओं ने डाले वोटपंचायत आम चुनाव 2020 (जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य) के तहत सोमवार को प्रथम चरण के मतदान में टोंक, निवाई, पीपलू पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में कुल 56.08 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। तीनों पंचायत समितियों में कुल 3 लाख 16 हजार 493 मतदाताओं मे से 1 लाख 77 हजार 492 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। टोंक में कुल 87 हजार 414 मतदाताओं में से 51 हजार 995 मतदाताओं ने, पीपलू में 84 हजार 584 मतदाताओं में से 46 हजार 815 मतदाताओं ने एवं निवाई में 1 लाख 44 हजार 495 मतदाताओं में से 78 हजार 682 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।पीपलू नई पंचायत समिति, बदला सीटों का आंकड़ा जिले में पीपलू नई पंचायत समिति बनाए जाने के बाद पहली बार उसके लिए चुनाव हुए हैं। पहले पीपलू क्षेत्र टोंक पंचायत समिति में शामिल था। टोंक में 50 ग्राम पंचायतें थी तथा पंचायत समिति की 25 सीटें थी। लेकिन अब टोंक पंचायत समिति के 19 वार्ड 25 पंचायत समितियों को मिलाकर बनाए गए हैं। इसी प्रकार पीपलू पंचायत समिति में टोंक की बची 25 समितियों को जोड़कर 19 वार्ड निर्धारित किए गए हैं। गत वर्ष टोंक पंचायत समिति के 25 वार्डों में से 24 में मतदान हुआ था। एक वार्ड में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें