वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:जिले की 10 साइट्स पर 640 ने लगवाए टीके

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • 11 सत्रों में पहली बार 82.79 लक्ष्य हासिल, आज 6 स्थानों पर होगा

टोंक. जिले की 10 साईटस पर चले वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम के तहत गुरुवार 640 राजस्व कर्मियों व हैल्थवर्करों ने टीके लगवाए। 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए अभियान के तहत अब तक चले 11 सत्रों में पहली बार विभाग ने 82.79 लक्ष्य हासिल किया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अशाेककुमार यादव ने बताया कि कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में दो टीमें, एमसीएच में तीन टीमें, सीएचसी मालपुरा, निवाई, पीपलू, टोडारायसिंह, उनियारा व देवली में सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे के बीच टीकाकरण किया गया। इसको लेकर कुल 773 लोगों का पंजीयन किया गया। इसमें 640 लोगों काे टीके लगाए गए। इनमें कलेक्टर, सीईओ, एसडीएम समेत अधिकतर राजस्वकर्मी शामिल रहे। हालांकि वंचित हैल्थ वर्करों को भी इसमें शामिल किया गया। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में अब तक 7581 लोगों का टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है। जबकि 11 हजार 60 का पंजीयन किया।आरसीएचओ डॉ. गोपाललाल जांगिड ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को नगरपरिषद के 541, देवली नगरपालिका के 107, निवाई पालिका के 154, मालपुरा नगरपालिका के 29, टोडारायसिंह पालिका के 73, उनियारा नगरपालिका के 51 कर्मियों के टीके लगाए जाने का लक्ष्य है।

अब तक लाभान्विततिथि लाभान्वित16 जनवरी 20218 जनवरी 16419 जनवरी 16822 जनवरी 20223 जनवरी 29824 जनवरी 22925 जनवरी 128427 जनवरी 159629 जनवरी 187803 फरवरी 86104 फरवरी 640

