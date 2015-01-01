पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज चुनाव:जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 70, पंचायत समितियों के लिए 420 उम्मीदवार मैदान में

टोंक15 मिनट पहले
  • पंचायती राज चुनाव... कई सीटों पर सीधा मुकाबला होना तय, नाम वापसी का आज अंतिम दिन
  • नाम वापसी के बाद होगी स्थिति स्पष्ट

पंचायत आम चुनाव के तहत नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा के पश्चात मंगलवार को जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 70 उम्मीदवारों के 72 नामांकन फार्म मान्य पाए गए हैं। 10 नामांकन फार्म अस्वीकृत किए गए। इसी तरह टोंक पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए 53 उम्मीदवार के 55 नामांकन फार्म मान्य पाए गए हैं। 8 नामांकन फार्म अस्वीकृत किए गए। पीपलू में 47 उम्मीदवार के 47 नामांकन फार्म मान्य एवं 6 अस्वीकृत, निवाई में 68 उम्मीदवार के 69 नामांकन फार्म मान्य एवं 17 अस्वीकृत, मालपुरा में 80 उम्मीदवार के 82 नामांकन फार्म मान्य एवं 22 अस्वीकृत, टोडारायसिंह में 46 उम्मीदवार के 47 नामांकन फार्म मान्य एवं 2 अस्वीकृत, उनियारा में 57 उम्मीदवार के 58 नामांकन फार्म मान्य एवं 9 अस्वीकृत एवं देवली में 69 उम्मीदवार के 69 नामांकन फार्म मान्य एवं 25 अस्वीकृत किए गए हैं।इस तरह पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए संवीक्षा के उपरान्त कुल 420 उम्मीदवारों के 427 नामांकन फार्म मान्य पाए गए एवं 89 नामांकन फार्म अस्वीकृत किए गए हैं। नामांकन वापसी के बाद अधिकांश जगह मुकाबला सीधा होता नजर आने लगगा है। लेकिन नाम वापसी के बाद स्थिति और अधिक स्पष्ट हो सकेगी। नामवापसी बुधवार को होगी।जिले में पंचायती राज चुनाव के लिए नामांकन की जांच के बाद जहां कई पार्टी के उम्मीदवार निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को अपने पक्ष में बैठने में जुटे नजर आए। वहीं कई अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में लोगों से संपर्क कर अपने जीत के लिए वोट मांगते भी नजर आने लगे हैं।

देवली में 94 नामांकन में से 25 खारिज, 69 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन जांच में सही पाए

देवली|मंगलवार को यहां निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय में जांच के दौरान पंचायत समिति के 21 वार्ड में भरे गए 94 नामांकन पत्रों में से संवीक्षा के बाद 25 खारिज कर दिए हैं । जिसके चलते अब 69 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र सही मानते हुए स्वीकार कर लिए हैं। निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपखंड अधिकारी भारत भूषण गोयल ने बताया कि सोमवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के दौरान 86 उम्मीदवारों ने 94 नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए गए थे। मंगलवार को जांच के दौरान 25 नामांकन पत्र खारिज कर दिए गए हैं। अब 21 वार्डों में 69 उम्मीदवार के नामांकन सही मिले है।बुधवार को दोपहर 3:00 बजे तक उम्मीदवार अपने नामांकन पत्र वापस ले सकेंगे। उसके बाद चुनाव चिन्ह का आवंटन कर दिया जाएगा। भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस दोनों दलों के सभी बालों में उम्मीदवार मैदान में है।आरएलजेपी ने चार उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे: पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में पहली बार राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक जन पार्टी ने 4 वार्डों में अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं। पार्टी की महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्पर्धा चौधरी ने वार्ड नम्बर 5 से धनराज प्रजापत,6से महेंद्र मीणा 10 से बिंदु गुर्जर एवं 12 से मंशा कुमारी गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया है।

