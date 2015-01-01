पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव::जिला परिषद के 25 वार्डों के लिए 82, पंचायत समिति के 135 वार्डों के लिए 516 नामांकन

टोंक2 दिन पहले
  • निकाय चुनाव: जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के नामांकन के लिए अंतिम दिन उमड़े दावेदार

जिले में पंचायती राज चुनाव के नामांकन भरे जाने के आखिरी दिन नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने वालों का तांता लगा रहा। कोरोना की गाइड लाइन को भी अनदेखा करते हुए उम्मीदवारों के समर्थक झूमते नजर आए। जबकि इस चुनाव में आचार संहिता के साथ ही कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन भी सख्ती से किए जाने के दिशानिर्देश दिए गए थे। बहरहाल जिले में आखिरी दिन जिला परिषद की 25 सीटों के लिए 77 उम्मीदवारों ने 82 नामांकन दाखिल किए। इससे पहले जिला परिषद के लिए एक भी नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं हुआ था। इस में सबसे बड़ी बात ये रही की इसबार पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री बनवारी लाल बैरवा के पुत्र मणिंद्र लोदी को भी टिकट नहीं मिला। जबकि वो गत चुनाव में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए थे। इससे पहले भी उन्होंने जीत दर्ज की थी। इसी प्रकार कांग्रेस की सक्रिय सदस्य एवं सभी कार्यक्रमों में बढचढ कर भाग लेने वाली कैलाशी मीणा को भी इस बार टिकट नहीं मिल सका। जबकि वो पूर्व में जिला परिषद का चुनाव जीत चुकी है।

पत्नी की उम्मीदवारी बचाने के लिए पूर्व सरपंच ने जमा करवाए बकाया 6 लाख रु

देवली| जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 8 की प्रत्याशी आदेश कँवर को अपने पति पूर्व सरपंच देवेंद्र सिंह के कार्यकाल की बकाया करीब 06 लाख रुपयों की राशि जमा कराने के बाद ही अदेय प्रमाण पत्र जारी हो सका अन्यथा इसके अभाव में भाजपा की वार्ड नंबर 8 से घोषित प्रत्याशी आदेश कमर का नामांकन खारिज होने की प्रबल संभावना थी। जानकारी के अनुसार वर्ष 2005 से 2010 में थांवला में सरपंच रहे वर्तमान भाजपा जिला परिषद के वार्ड आठ से प्रत्याशी आदेश कँवर के पति देवेंद्र सिंह पर पंचायत राज विभाग द्वारा 2014 में उपरोक्त कार्यकाल में की गई अनियमितता की राशि लगभग 6 लाख रुपये राशि वसूली योग्य पाई गई थी।उसके बाद पंचायत समिति प्रशासन द्वारा कई नोटिस भी जारी किए गए लेकिन पूर्व सरपंच देवेंद्र सिंह पर 6 वर्ष तक कोई असर नहीं हुआ। इस वर्ष पंचायत के चुनाव आने पर देवेंद्र सिंह ने अपनी पत्नी आदेश कवर के नाम से जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 8 से भाजपा से टिकट के लिए आवेदन किया। देवेंद्र सिंह अपनी पत्नी आदेश कवर के लिए का अदेय प्रमाणपत्र लेने पंचायत समिति पहुंच गए। लेकिन पंचायत समिति प्रशासन द्वारा स्वयं के ऊपर वसूली योग्य बकाया राशि होने का हवाला देकर प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद आनन-फानन में देवेंद्र सिंह ने अपने नाम की बकाया राशि 05 लाख 88 हजार रुपए जमा करवाए। उसके बाद पंचायत समिति द्वारा अदेय प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया गया।

