हादसा:ड्राइवर को झपकी आने से कार पलटी पहरावनी में जा रहे परिवार के 9 घायल

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
उनियारा हाइवे 116 टोंक सवाई माधोपुर मार्ग के उनियारा खेलनिया गांव के बीच सोमवार रात स्कॉर्पियो चालक का झपकी आने से कार अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। कार में सवार मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर निवासी 9 जने घायल हो गए। ये सभी किशनगढ़ (अजमेर) में रहने वाले रिश्तेदार के यहां जा रहे थे। घायलों को एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां 4 जनों की हालत नाजुक होने पर टोंक रैफर कर दिया।श्योपुर जिले में कराल तहसील के गोरश गांव निवासी नाथू लाल गुर्जर के किशनगढ़ निवासी रिश्तेदार के यहां मंगलवार को पहरावनी का कार्यक्रम था। वह स्कॉर्पियो कार में एक दर्जन से अधिक परिवार के सदस्यों कके साथ किशनगढ़ जा रहे थे। रात करीब पौने 2 बजे कार उनियारा के कामधेनु सर्किल के आगे चालक जितेंद्र गुर्जर को झपकी आ गई। जिससे कार अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। उसके चारों पहिये ऊपर की ओर हो गए। हादसे के बाद कार सवारों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। इसी दौरान वहां से निकल रहे अन्य वाहन सवार रुके और घायलों को बाहर निकाला। इसी बीच सूचना पर पुलिस व एंबुलेंस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। एंबुलेंसकर्मी सुरेशधाकड़ एवं महावीर चौधरी ने घायलों को एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल पहुंचाया। यहां डॉ. देवेंद्र वर्मा, कंपाउंडर राजेंद्र चौधरी, मुकेश चौधरी, अर्जुन आदि ने घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार किया। 4 जनों की हालत नाजुक पर उन्हें टोंकरैफर किया। नाथूलाल (45) पुत्र गणेश गुर्जर, जितेंद्र (35) पुत्र रतन लाल, कमला (42) पत्नी गणेश, छोटी (60) पत्नी हजारी लाल, चंदा (36) पत्नी लक्ष्मण, अनीता (22) पत्नी नारायण, सुमन (7) पुत्री नाथूलाल, दिलखुश (13) पुत्र नाथू लाल, अन्नू (23) पुत्र शंकर लाल गुर्जर घायल हो गए। हालत नाजुक होने पर दिलखुश, जितेंद्र, नाथूलाल, छोटी देवी को टोंक रैफर किया है। हादसे में जीवराज (4) पुत्र नारायण, लक्षित (6) पुत्र नारायण, महिमा (7) पुत्री लक्ष्मण और प्रियंका (1 ) पुत्री शंकर गुर्जर के हादसे में किसी प्रकार की चोटें नहीं आईं।

