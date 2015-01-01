पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 96 पॉजिटिव केस आए, पांच दिन में संख्या बढ़कर हुई 296, सितंबर के बाद सबसे अधिक संक्रमित नवंबर में मिले

टोंक25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक 2737 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके, वहीं 1315 सैंपल की जांच शेष

जिले में कोरोना का कहर फिर बरपा होने लगा है। पांच दिन में 296 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। वहीं सितंबर के बाद सबसे अधिक केस नवंबर माह में 609 सामने आए हैं। इससे जहां प्रशासन सहित आमजन में भी चिंताएं बढ गई है। वहीं लॉकडाउन सहित कई प्रकार की चर्चाएं गर्मा गई है। हालांकि अभी प्रशासनिक स्तर पर इस प्रकार कोई विचार नहीं हुआ है। प्रशासन चुनाव में व्यस्त होने के कारण भी इस और अभी अधिक ध्यान देता भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। लेकिन लापरवाही को रोकने के लिए चालान आदि सहित सख्ती के दिशा निर्देश जारी किए जा रहे हैं। धारा 144 लगाए जाने के साथ ही आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाने पर भी जोर दिया जा रहा है। जिले में 17 सितंबर को 136 सबसे अधिक केस सामने आए थे। उसके बाद रविवार को इस माह भी सबसे अधिक 96 केस सामने आए हैं।

मई, जून तक काफी नियंत्रण रहा, लेकिन नवंबर में भड़का

जिले में अप्रैल माह से कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आने शुरू हो गए थे। जिसपर मई, जून तक काफी नियंत्रण रहा। लेकिन जुलाई के बाद इसकी रफ्तार में धीरे-धीरे तेजी रही। सितंबर माह में सबसे अधिक केस सामने आए। उसके बाद सबसे अधिक नवंबर माह में आ चुके हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में जुलाई माह तक कोरोना से केवल 3 मौते ही हुई थी। बाकी सारी मौते जुलाई के बाद सामने आई है। जून माह के आखिरी में स्थितियां ये थी कि एक मात्र एक्टिव केस शेष रह गया था। लेकिन उसके बाद पॉजिटिव का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। वर्तमान में 400 से अधिक एक्टिव केस मौजूद है। वहीं विभाग द्वारा 29 मौतें बताई जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार जिले से 48 हजार 528 सेंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इसमें अब तक 2737 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। वहीं 1315 सेंपल की जांच आना बाकी है। रविवार को 552 सेंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 2248 रिकवर हो चुके हैं। वहीं एक्टिव केस 460 है। रिकवर प्रतिशत 82. 13 के करीब हैं।

