सड़क हदसा:पति के साथ मजदूरी के लिए जा रही महिला को बाइक ने टक्कर मारी, 12 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी, मौत

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • ढाई महीने से टोंक में मजदूरी करने जाते थे दंपती

मेहंदवास थाना क्षेत्र स्थित छान बायपास पर पति के साथ पैदल जा रही महिला के बाइक सवार ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में महिला उछलकर हाइवे किनारे 12 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल को सआदत अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

हादसे में पति राजेन्द्र बैरवा भी चोटिल हो गया। मेहंदवास थाना प्रभारी रामकृष्ण चौधरी ने बताया कि मृतका महुआ निवासी मंशादेवी उर्फ मंजू (26)पत्नी राजूलाल बैरवा है। वह पति राजेन्द्र समेत अन्य लोगों के साथ गुरुवार को टोंक में मजदूरी करने आए थी। शाम को रोडवेज से उतरकर पति के साथ हाइवे के किनारे किनारे पैदल अपने घर महुआ जा रही थी।

इसी बीच टोंक से देवली की ओर जा रहे बाइक सवार ने मंंशा व राजेन्द्र के टक्कर मार दी। वह उछलकर एक ओर खाई में जा गिरी। सूचना पर पहुंची एम्बुलेंस से पुलिस ने उसे टोंक के सआदत अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां उसके शव को मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया। शुक्रवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी।

महुआ निवासी एवं पूर्व प्रधान जगदीश गुर्जर ने बताया कि मंशा पति राजेन्द्र के साथ करीब ढाई महीने से शहर में मजदूरी करने जाती थी। मजदूरी से मिली राशि से ही परिवार का पेट पालता था। रोजाना की तरह गुरुवार को भी मंशा पति राजेन्द्र व अन्य लोगों के साथ शहर में काम पर गई थी। इसी बीच शाम को लौटते समय हादसे का शिकार हो गई।

परिजनों ने बताया कि मृतका मंशा के चार पुत्र है। इनमें एक बालिका समेत चार मासूम पुत्र शामिल है। देर रात तक भी जब मंशा घर नहीं पहुंची तो चारों मासूम मां की राह ताकते हुए ही सो गए। सुबह जब शव गांव पहुंचा तो परिजन समेत चारों मासूम बिलख पड़े। अन्य लोगों का भी रो रोकर बुरा हाल था। पूर्व प्रधान जगदीश गुर्जर ने जिला प्रशासन से मृतका के परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता दिए जाने की मांग की है।

