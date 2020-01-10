पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसपी से शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग:जातिसूचक शब्दों से प्रताड़ित व मारपीट करने का आरोप, एसपी से शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
जिले के रामनगर मोरला निवासी सांवरा बैरवा ने सोमवार को एसपी से मिलकर गांव के कुछ लोगों पर जातिसूचक शब्दों से प्रताड़ित करने और मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाकर कार्यवाही की मांग की है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि छह सितंबर की शाम जब घर लौटने के दौरान इंद्रिरा आवास के रास्ते कुछ लोगों ने मुझे रोक लिया और जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानिक कर मारपीट करने लग गए। बाद में जान से मारने की धमकी देकर गए हैं। पीड़ित ने एसपी से उक्त लोगों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाही की मांग की हैं। इसी प्रकार रामनगर के ही फूलचंद बैरवा ने घर में घुसकर पत्नी से मारपीट करने के मामले में टोडारायसिंह थाना पुलिस की ओर मामला दर्ज नही करने के विरोध में कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर कानूनी कार्यवाही की मांग की हैं। वही ढिबरु थाना निवासी देवकी सांसी ने एएसपी को ज्ञापन देकर गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति पर जमीन जोतने के विवाद पर गाली-गलोच करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्यवाही की मांग की है।

