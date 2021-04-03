पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेल की खिड़की तोड़कर भागा चोरी का आरोपी:अस्थायी जेल की खिड़की तोड़कर भागा चोरी का आरोपी, पुलिस ने गिनती की तो पता चला

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमित कैदियों के लिए सआदत अस्पताल में स्थापित की गई थी अस्थायी जेल

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सआदत अस्पताल परिसर में बनाई गई अस्थाई जेल (क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर) से गुरुवार की दोपहर चोरी का आरोपी गार्ड को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया।मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही डीएसपी चंद्रसिंह रावत, कोतवाली थानाधिकारी लक्ष्मणसिंह पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्हें क्वारिन्टाइन सेंटर के बाथरूम की एग्जास्ट फैन की खिड़की टूटी मिली। पुलिस ने आरोपी की तलाश कर रही हैं। कोतवाली थानाधिकारी लक्ष्मण सिंह ने बताया कि दोपहर पौने तीन बजे सूचना मिली थी कि टोडारायसिंह निवासी चोरी का आरोपी कान्हा उर्फ कन्हैया माली बाथरूम के एग्जास्ट फैन की खिड़की तोड़कर फरार हो गया हैं। मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लेने के बाद आरोपी की तलाश शुरु कर दी हैं। विदित रहे कोरोना काल में कारागृह के बंदियों से संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए सआदत अस्पताल परिसर में बंदियों के लिए अस्थाई जेल (क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर) स्थापित किया गया था। आरोपी को जेसी होने पर सेंपलिंग के बाद उसकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद ही उसे यहां से जिला कारागृह में शिफ्ट किया जाता हैं। वही पॉजिटिव आने के बाद आरोपी को यही पर 14 दिन तक क्वारिन्टाइन में रखा जाता हैं। लेकिन गुरुवार को आरोपी कन्हैया उर्फ कान्हा की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद इससे पहले की उसे जेल भेजा जाता। उससे पहले ही वह क्वारिन्टाइन सेंटर पर तैनात गार्ड को चकमा देकर बाथरूम के एग्जास्ट फैन की खिड़की तोड़कर भाग छूटा। कोतवाली थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि क्वारिन्टाइन सेंटर से रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा। फिलहाल पुलिस फरार आरोपी की तलाश कर रही हैं। समाचार लिखे जाने तक मामला दर्ज नही किया गया था।

चैकिंग में पता चला एक बंदी कम हैं, तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

कोतवाली थानाधिकारी लक्ष्मण सिंह ने बताया कि टोडारायसिंह थाना क्षेत्र निवासी आरोपी उर्फ कान्हा कन्हैया नशे व छोटी-मोटी चोरियां करने का आदी है। दो फरवरी को उसे जेल भेजने के आदेश के बाद क्वारिन्टाइन सेंटर में रखा गया था। गुरुवार दोपहर 2 बजे के करीब चैकिंग के दौरान एक बंदी कम मिलने के बाद सेंटर में तलाश किया गया। बाद में गार्ड्स को बाथरूम के एग्जास्ट फैन की खिड़की टूटी मिली। ढाई बजे के बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई फरार होने वाला आरोपी टोडारायसिंह निवासी कान्हा उर्फ कन्हैया हैं।^न्यायालय की ओर से चोरी के आरोपी को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजने के आदेश थे। जिसे कोरोना सेंपलिंग के बाद क्वारिन्टाइन सेंटर में रखा था। दोपहर बाद उसके फरार होने पर उसे तलाश किया जा रहा हैं।चंद्रसिंह रावत, डीएसपी टोंक

खिड़की की मरम्मत करवाई कोरोना जांच के बाद बंदियों के लिए सआदत अस्पताल में स्थापित अस्थाई जेल (क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर) से चोरी के आरोपी के फरार होने पर अलर्ट पर आए पुलिस प्रशासन ने जहां फरार बदमाश की तलाश शुरु कर दी हैं। वही उसके द्वारा बाथरुम की एक्जास्ट फैन की तोड़ी गई खिड़की को कोतवाली थानाधिकारी ने मिस्त्री बुलवाकर दुरुस्त करवा दिया। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि बंदी की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद उसे जेल भेजा जाना था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें