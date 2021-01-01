पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई - तहसीलदार एपीओ:दूनी तहसीलदार एपीओ, न्यायालय के बंद रास्ते को एडीएम ने खुलवाया

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूनी में सिविल न्यायालय के रास्ते के मामले में प्रशासन व पालिका आमने-सामने

न्यायपालिका और प्रशासन में ज़बर्दस्त ठन गई है। विवाद गहराता देख कलेक्टर गौरव अग्रवाल ने दूनी तहसीलदार विनीता स्वामी को एपीओ कर अपनी उपस्थिति राजस्व मंडल अजमेर में देने को निर्देशित किया है अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर सुखराम खाेखर ने एपीओ का आदेश तहसीलदार को थमाया। बाद में पुलिस तहसीलदार को गाड़ी में बैठा कर ले गई। नए तहसीलदार के पदस्थापन तक देवली तहसीलदार दूनी तहसीलदार का काम देखेंगे। बाद में एडीएम की मौजूदगी में दो दिन पहले तहसीलदार द्वारा दीवार बनवा कर रोके गए न्यायालय के रास्ते को फिर से खोल दिया गया है। मामला एक गेट का है। लोगों की सुविधा को देखते हुए न्यायपालिका चाहती थी कि दूनी तहसील भवन के अंदर से ही सिविल न्यायालय में जाने का रास्ता मिले,जबकि तहसीलदार विनीता स्वामी तहसील भवन से रास्ता नहीं देने के लिए अड़ीहुई थी।

तहसीलदार ने कलेक्टर, एडीएम व एसडीएम का भी आदेश नहीं माना

ज़िला प्रशासन भी तहसील भवन के बीच से रास्ता देने को तैयार हो गया लेकिन तहसीलदार ने इंकार कर दिया। एडीएम एसआर खोखर, एसडीएम देवली भरत भूषण गोयल तथा डीएसपी दीपक मीना भी मौक़े पर पहुँच पर तहसीलदार ने उनकी भी नहीं मानी। कलेक्टर ने भी तहसीलदार को गेट खोलने के आदेश दिए पर तहसीलदार ने उनके भी आदेश नहीं माने। तहसीलदार सोमवार को उस दीवार पर कर्मचारियों के साथ धरने पर बैठ गई,जहाँ न्यायालय भवन जाने के लिये रास्ता निकाला जाना था। तहसीलदार और तहसील के कर्मचारियों ने गेट खोलने के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। उधर जिले के वक़ील और ग्रामीण भी तहसील के मुख्य द्वार पर धरना दे कर बैठ गये।उनकी माँग थी कि जिस प्रकार टोंक कलेक्टर कार्यालय और न्यायालय तथा देवली में उपजिला कलेक्टर, तहसीलदार और न्यायालय का एक ही प्रवेश मार्ग है उसी तरह दूनी में भी एक ही मार्ग से तहसील और न्यायालय जाने की व्यवस्था होना चाहिये। जिससे लोगों को आने-जाने में परेशानी नहीं हो। यह विवाद इतना गहरा गया है कि तहसीलदार ने न्यायालय द्वारा बनाये गेट को ही बंद कर दिया था। जबकि न्यायालय को जब भूमि आवंटित हुई थी,तब तहसील भवन के अंदर से रास्ता देने का निर्णय हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser