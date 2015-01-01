पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वायरस:प्रशासन की चेतावनी, बाजार के लिए निकलें तो गाइडलाइन का करें पालन

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन तथा संयुक्त राष्ट्र की ओर से कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को पडेंमिक घोषित करने से उत्पन्न स्थिति के परिपेक्ष में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से बचाव, रोकथाम, इसके संक्रमण की श्रृंखला को तोड़ने तथा इसके संक्रमण से होने वाली मृत्यु को न्यूनतम किए जाने को लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग प्रयासरत है।

कलेक्टर ने बताया कि सर्दियों के मौसम, पंचायत चुनाव व त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए कोविड-19 संक्रमण के बढ़ने की आशंका के दृष्टिगत कोविड-19 के संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं इससे बचाव के लिए समुचित प्रचार-प्रसार भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों जिनमें सब्जी मंडी, बस, स्टैंड, रेलवे, स्टेशन, बाजार आदि में नियमित तौर पर किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा दीपावली के पर्व के अवसर पर कोविड-19 संबंधित सैंपलिग के लिए जिले के शहरी क्षेत्रों के संवेदनशील इलाकों में नगर पालिका, नगर परिषद के समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए वहां दुकानदार ज्यादा लोगों के एक साथ इकट्ठे होने की संभावना है।

