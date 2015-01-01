पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्याय की गुहार:घर में घुसकर पति-पत्नी से दोबारा मारपीट की, कलेक्टर-एसपी से शिकायत कर न्याय की गुहार

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
कलेक्टर और एसपी को ज्ञापन देकर सोमवार को बमोर निवासी एक परिवार ने मारपीट और सामाजिक भेदभाव करने वाले लोगों पर कार्यवाही की मांग की है। पीड़ित हनुमान और उसकी पत्नी मंजू धोबी ने बताया कि 7 नवंबर को गांव के रामदयाल, रामलाल, पोखर, श्योजी आदि लोगों ने घर में घुसकर लकड़ी और सरिए से मारपीट की गई और जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित किया।इस हमले में हनुमान के सिर पर गंभीर चोंटें आई हैं। पीड़ित ने उसी दिन सदर थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाया दिया था। मामला दर्ज करवाने के बाद जब शाम को वह घर पहुंचा तो आरोपियों ने उसी रात दोबारा परिवार पर हमला कर दिया। महिला के चिल्लाने पर आस-पास के लोग आने के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गए। पीड़ित परिवार का आरोप हैं थाने में रिपोर्ट लिखवाने के बावजूद हमलावरों घर की दीवार तोड़कर महिला का बेइज्जत कर उसके पति को जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। परिवार ने बताया कि मामले में जब स्थानीय सरपंच पति को सूचना दी गई तो उसने भी मामला वापस लेने का काे कहा। पीड़ित परिवार ने कलेक्टर व एसपी से सुरक्षा की मांग करते हुए मामले की निष्पक्ष जांकर करवाकर उक्त आरोपियों पर सख्त कानूनी करते हुए गिरफ्तार न्याय दिलाया जाए।यह है मामला : पीड़ित हनुमान ने बताया कि हमारे पुश्तैनी मकान का काम चल रहा है। इसमें मकान के गेट बनाने को लेकर विवाद किया जा रहा हैं। उक्त आरोपियों ने जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित कर उनके घर के सामने गेट बनाने से मना किया। पीड़ित ने पुश्तैनी दरवाजा होने की बात कही तो मारपीट करने लग गए।टोंक डिप्टी कर रहे हैं जांच^ थाने में उक्त मामला आया है, पीड़ितों के बयान का आधार पर मारपीट सहित एससी-एसटी एक्ट में मामला दर्ज है, जिसकी जांच टोंक डिप्टी चन्द्रसिंह रावत कर रहे हैं।-दशरथ सिंह,थानाधिकारी, सदर थाना, टोंक

