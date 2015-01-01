पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वायु प्रदूषण में आई कमी:दीपावली पर पटाखे नहीं चलने से वायु प्रदूषण में आई कमी, संतोषजनक स्थिति

टोंक9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में प्रदूषण की स्थितियां बेहतर है तथा दीपावली पर पटाखे नहीं चलने के कारण उसमें इजाफा हुआ है। इससे सांस की बीमारियों से बचाव के साथ ही संक्रमण की समस्या में सुधार होगा। जिले में अधिकांश पीएम 2.5 रहता है, दीपावली पर पटाखे नहीं फोड़े जाने के कारण इसमें और भी सुधार हुआ है। हालांकि इस बारे में स्पष्ट रुप से जानकारी विभाग नहीं होने के कारण नहीं मिल पाती है। लेकिन जानकारों की माने तो जिले में अब तक की स्थितियां ये हैं कि यहां पर वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर अच्छा रहा है। पर्यावरणविद एवं कॉलेज के पूर्व प्राचार्य डा. मदनमोहन नामा का कहना है कि एक्यूआई एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 0 से 50 तक अच्छी मानी जाती है। 51 से 100 तक संतोषजनक होती है। इसमें स्वास्थ्य पर कम असर प्रभाव पड़ता है। सांस लेने में कम दिक्कत होती है। 101 से 200 तक मोडरेड होती है, इसमें सांस लेेने में फेफड़ों एवं हृदय पर प्रभाव पड़ता है। अस्तमा, दमा के रोगियों को सांस लेने में परेशानी होती है। हालांकि जिले में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 100 से कम ही रहता है। जो संतोषजनक स्थिति हैं। जिले में फैक्ट्रियां सहित प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले उद्योगों कम होने के कारण भी यहां पर अब तक की स्थितियां संतोषजनक रही है। इसमें दीपावली पर पटाखे नहीं जलाए जाने से क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में 20 से 25 प्रतिशत की कमी हो सकती है।प्रमुख विशेषज्ञ मेडिसिन डाक्टर हेमंत गवालानी का कहना है कि वायु प्रदूषण का मतलब उन केमिकल व पार्ट का वातावरण में मौजूद होना है, जो मानव पशु व पौधों को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। जब ये औजोन गैस द्वारा होता है, इसे स्मोक कहते हैं। औजोन के अलावा अन्य गैस एनओटू, एसओटू, सीओ इत्यादि होती है। इन से मुख्य बीमारियां सांस रोग, दमा, हृदय रोग, लकवा, आंखों के रोग, मानसिक रोग, गर्भ में शिशु विकास सहित कई रोगों में वायु प्रदूषण का असर रहता है। पशुओं पर भी इसका असर पड़ता है। दीपावली में पटाखे नहीं चलाए जाने के कारण ऐसे मरीजों को राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें