कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा:राष्ट्रीय सैनी सभा की जिला कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय सैनी सभा के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक पूर्व कृषि मंत्री राजस्थान सरकार प्रभुलाल सैनी, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नरेश कुमार सैनी के निर्देशानुसार एवं सभा के राजस्थान प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोहरलाल सैनी की अनुमति से राष्ट्रीय सैनी सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्कर लाल सैनी ने जिला कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा की हैं। कार्यकारिणी में महामंत्री सीताराम मारोठिया, कोषाध्यक्ष अखिलेश सैनी, वरिष्ठ महामंत्री पूर्व पार्षद कालू सांखला, वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष रमेश सैनी, कन्हैयालाल सैनी, रामप्रसाद, पीरु पटेल, परशुराम मास्टर, भागचंद सैनी, उपाध्यक्ष पद पर शंकरलाल दुआरिया, हरजी राम, रामस्वरूप धूमधड़ा, गोपाल सैनी, रामबाबू मुंशी, रमेश कोतवाल, जिला मंत्री जीतू खरोलया, बबलू मसानिया, बाबूलाल अजमेरा, हेमराज सैनी, किशनलाल, संगठन सचिव पहलाद बड़ीवाल, सीताराम जोंटी, नरेंद्र सैनी, तेजमल, करुणा, अशोक, छोटूलाल सैनी, गोला, सीताराम बाबा, सोजीलाल सैनी, मीडिया प्रभारी सुभाष बागड़ी, विष्णु बडीवाल, राजूलाल सैनी मालियों की झोपड़ियां को मनोनीत किया गया है। जिलाध्यक्ष पुष्करलाल सैनी ने बताया कि प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी में वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष बद्री भारती पचाला, उपाध्यक्ष कालूराम बागड़ी, सत्यनारायण, सचिव अशोक अजमेरा को पूर्व में नियुक्त किया जा चुका है।मालपुरा में आज पेयजल आपूर्ति बंद रहेगीमालपुरा| मालपुरा शहरी क्षेत्र में 22 सितंबर को नलों में पेयजल आपूर्ति नहीं की जाएगी। जलदाय विभाग मालपुरा की जेईएन सुनीता चौधरी ने बताया है कि सुरजपुरा से मालपुरा आ रही बीसलपुर परियोजना की 1000 एमएम पीसीसी पाइप लाइन में टोडा के पास हो रहे पानी के लीकेज को सुधारने के लिए बीसलपुर परियोजना द्वारा 20 व 21 को पानी की सप्लाई बंद रखने के कारण मालपुरा शहरी क्षेत्र में 22 सितंबर को नलों में पानी सप्लाई नहीं किया जा सकेगा।

